VIDEO: 2023 Oscar ‘Best Sound’ Nominee Interviews!

Dive into the audio efforts behind four of the five nominated films with our exclusive sound team video interviews!

Los Angeles, CA (February 9 , 2023)—Finals voting for the 95th annual Academy Awards will begin on March 2, 2023 and then runs through March 7, with the Oscar ceremony to take place on Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

While any of the 10 films on this year’s Best Sound Shortlist would have been a worthy Oscar contender, the final five should come as no real surprise.

Each featured stellar tracks from veteran crews, many of which have worked together on multiple projects over the years, often with the same directors. To take a deep dive into the audio efforts behind four of the five Oscar-nominated films, click to view our exclusive video interviews with the sound teams.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte

The Batman

Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson

Elvis

David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller

Top Gun: Maverick

Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Avatar: The Way of Water

Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges