Chris Gelin’s MacBook Prose: Input Audio, Output Emotion

Chris Gelin opens the door to his Chicago studio with a line that disarms: “I’m just the janitor who sweeps the floor around here.”

He says it with a smile you can hear in his voice, then he starts laying out a project built on decisions that must hold up under heat: the heat of artists waiting, clients watching, deadlines approaching and sound moving through circuits, with no patience for excuses.

Gelin lives in production work. He takes sessions that begin somewhere else—artists tracking in their own rooms, teams building songs across cities—and he pulls those tracks into a place where detail matters. He talks about “system design with the client,” about setting studios up with the right elements for the job, then linking it all together so the work can travel. In his world, the session doesn’t start when people walk into his room; the session starts when the system proves it can carry the day.

He rebuilt his studio around that premise. He didn’t “upgrade.” He cleared the deck. “I sold off all my gear and I rebuilt this room,” he says, describing a reset that wasn’t sentimental. He wanted fewer pieces. He wanted fewer failure points. He wanted a rig that behaved like one instrument with as few parts as possible.

“I take a trust fall with my equipment every time I depend on it.” He explains it like a law of physics: At some point in any workflow, every single element of a rig holds “100% of the weight of supporting that production.” He doesn’t spare the small stuff. He names “the little adapter” in the same breath as the computer and the converters.

THE CHAIN HOLDS ONLY AS STRONG AS ITS MOST FORGETTABLE LINK.

“Since I want the fewest components to do the job, I want the heaviest hitting elements in each category.” That sentence acts like a blueprint: a robust computer, a tight control surface footprint, clean monitoring, a small mix bus that supports his taste, and the anchor he keeps coming back to: the dock and the storage that let the whole thing behave.

When the conversation turns to OWC (Other World Computing), Gelin doesn’t talk like someone who “uses” a product; he talks like someone who built his day around it and stopped reconsidering the choice. “How has the network dock changed my approach?” he’s asked.

“It’s made everything really fast and really stable, always.”

He says it with the flat certainty of someone describing gravity. He doesn’t frame speed as a thrill. He frames it as permission. When the backbone stays stable, he keeps his attention where it belongs—on the work, on the music, on the tiny moves that separate competent from compelling.

Then he makes the relationship explicit. “It is the rig,” he says. “It’s the heart of the rig…it’s literally the heartbeat of my entire room, because it allows me to do everything that I need to do.”

He describes the moment he first unboxed the dock, and the memory is oddly tactile—weight as reassurance, heft as a promise. “When I opened it up… I was like, this is so heavy. And I was so excited. This feels like that line from Jurassic Park: ‘Are they heavy? Then they’re expensive—put them back.’ This was made with real parts.” You can picture him laughing at himself, then you can hear the seriousness underneath. He wanted mass because he wanted confidence. He wanted a piece of hardware that felt like it could take responsibility.

“The second I plugged it in, everything just worked,” he says. “There was no time wasted where things didn’t work.” He talks about the hub and the dock as tools with overlap and specialties, then he starts thinking in scenarios—desktop, mobile, travel days, a laptop rig where upstream power matters.

“With a laptop rig, the dock has the upstream power,” he says, and his language snaps into the practical: “a one-plug cable.” That “one plug cable” isn’t convenience in his telling. It’s continuity. It’s the ability to walk into a hotel room, a borrowed control room, a temporary setup, and have the same day you would have at home. “I recorded Mk.Gee’s live videos ‘Little Bit More’ and ‘Alesis’—the OWC Thunderbolt dock was the only thing I needed to connect Pro Tools to the rental system.” He keeps circling back to a simple ambition: a rig that disappears.

He doesn’t chase a room full of blinking trophies. He chases a room where the work moves. He even describes his mixing posture in a way that sounds almost physical. He talks about mixing in the box while still feeding a summing solution. He calls it “a really luxury in-the-box approach,” then he describes the mix path like a surface you push against—“a viscous wall…to push notes through.” He wants malleability. He wants speed. He wants the ability to move without rebuilding the room every time a song asks for a different kind of pressure.

His minimalism extends to his aesthetic. He doesn’t want visual noise. He doesn’t want the room to shout. “I want an empty room to fill with sound,” he says. He wants the texture and timbre to arrive through decisions, not clutter.

That’s the gear talk, and it’s real. Yet Gelin’s most interesting technical stories don’t start with equipment. They start with the moment a session threatens to break under the weight of distance.

He tells a story about recording horns or strings with players in one city, a producer elsewhere, and a studio that can’t imagine how to route the session. He remembers the pushback—confusion, resistance, the default “we can’t do it.” Then he delivers his solution in a sentence that sounds like a magician refusing to explain the trick. “I was just like, never mind. I sent you a link. Yes, click the link.” He describes them clicking, and him already being on the other side of it, already connected, already turning a complicated problem into a simple gesture. The story carries a quiet thesis: Modern studio work lives inside networks. The engineer who can make the network feel invisible gains time, calm and the reassurance that comes from experience from divining a creative leverage.

That’s why he values connectivity as highly as monitoring. He doesn’t treat the internet, the dock, the storage, and the routing as “support;” he treats them as part of the instrument.

Then he goes deeper, and he starts where many people don’t: He starts with power.

“I run my entire studio off this Equi=Tech,” he says, describing a serious power conditioner and distribution system. “It’s a symmetrical power system…it’s got its own breaker…it is just an incredible distribution system correctly powering every circuit in my workflow.”

He pauses and turns it into a blunt answer for anyone who asks what matters most in a studio: “What’s the first… main thing in your studio? Your electricity is. It’s your electricity.”

He says it twice, as if repetition can lift the idea into someone’s habits. “Because if your power isn’t good; it’s a bad experience. Things being underpowered…do not sound like they should. They don’t work like they work, and they never blend the way they were meant to.”

Then he names the promise he makes to anyone who trusts him with their art. “My guarantee…is that I will not degrade their product by running it through my room.” That sentence explains the rest of his purchasing decisions. He doesn’t buy gear to impress. He buys gear to keep that guarantee.

Only after power, he says, does he move to the next question: “How is everything getting everywhere?” That’s where OWC returns to the center. He talks about moving data, audio, sessions, collaboration—movement without friction.

When he talks about mixing, Gelin turns technical language into a kind of human mission. He doesn’t describe engineering as knob-turning; he describes it as translation: “Our job as technicians is to…be the translators between potentiometers and the output of a mechanical medium…which is a speaker…and translate that into emotion.”

He talks about what happens when speakers struggle, when mixes push too hard in the wrong place, when systems don’t behave and the output fails to carry the feeling. He doesn’t frame the job as “making it louder” or “making it cleaner;” he frames it as shaping a signal so the medium can deliver its unfettered emotion intact.

That’s why he cares about monitoring, and that’s why he cares about the path the signal takes. His room carries premium, deliberate pieces—monitor control, serious speakers, outboard that earns its rack space. He speaks about gain staging, summing and mastering chain choices with the ease of someone who’s lived with them long enough to forget they ever felt complicated.

HE ALSO ADMITS WHERE THE PAIN LIVES.

Outboard recall takes time. It asks for discipline. It asks for organization. Gelin accepts the inconvenience when the sound pays him back. He keeps the chain tight so the inconvenience stays contained.

Then he shifts from gear to wisdom, and the interview turns into something older and deeper than studio talk. He tells a story about meeting Shelly Yakus—one of the most storied engineers in recorded music—and asking a question that sounds simple until you realize it holds a whole life: “What is the most important thing that people just don’t pay attention to?”

“He said, ‘Serve the music.’”

Gelin repeats it like a mantra. “Serve the music.” Then he tells the lesson Yakus gave him with props—three things lined up on a kitchen counter, three categories that become a compass. “He said, this is bad, this is good, and this is great,” Gelin recalls. “Most people will see bad and think that good is great. But really, your job is to understand that good is just good, and greatness is actually over here.”

He describes the pressure that comes from everyone around a project—“artists, A&R, managers, labels”—all insisting the work already shines. He describes the engineer’s responsibility to push past that comfort and chase the version that deserves the word “great.”

He also refuses the caricature of the engineer as a dictator. He wants collaboration. He wants conversation. He wants the artist inside the process, not outside the glass while someone else “fixes” the record. He treats taste as something you build together, and he treats the studio as a place that should protect that exchange rather than interrupt it.

BY THE END, GELIN’S STUDIO TAKES ON THE SHAPE OF HIS ETHICS…

He chooses clean power because he won’t let the room degrade the work. He chooses reliable connectivity because he wants the session to move at the speed of his attention. He chooses OWC as a central spine because his day depends on stability he can feel in his hands and trust in the middle of a real session. He chooses a streamlined rig because every added piece carries a hidden cost: more ways for the chain to fail, more minutes lost to friction, more chances for the room to intrude.

And he keeps returning to that image—an empty room, filled with sound—because it captures what he wants the studio to do. He wants the room quiet enough for intensity to speak. He wants the system strong enough for delicacy to survive.

He wants the work to arrive, intact, at the listener’s nervous system—because he still believes the technician’s job includes one final translation: from voltage and movement—into emotion.

• • •

Chris Gelin has spent 25 years earning his place amongst Chicagoland-based mix engineers whose discography is comprised of the highest echelon of artists. Past live and studio collaborations include works by Jimmy Chamberlin, William Patrick Corgan, The Smashing Pumpkins (30th anniversary of Siamese Dream—Recreation of Tower Records 93’ set), Korn (pre-production for Follow the Leader), Local H, Matt Walker, Of1000faces featuring Michael Shannon and Neko Case, Ray White (of Frank Zappa), Nneka, Los Lonely Boys, John Mayall, Mk.Gee, Shabazz Palaces, Chuchito Valdes (Latin Grammy nomination, 2012), and Phil Collins.

Jason Bache has many titles. In 2009, he founded Nerds Limited, a bespoke technologist’s consulting firm. In 2020, he joined Office Hours Global as an Original Panelist answering live questions about technology and media for a worldwide audience. In 2025, he joined Other World Computing as the company’s Futurist.

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, docks, and connectivity solutions built for the demands of audio professionals and beyond. From tracking sessions to final mix delivery, OWC empowers recording engineers, music producers, podcasters, and sound designers with the tools to maximize performance, ensure reliability, and keep creative workflows moving without interruption. OWC’s professional-grade storage, media cards, expansion, and accessories are engineered to handle the speed and throughput that modern audio production demands — built to last by the people who use them. For further information, visit www.owc.com.