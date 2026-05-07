Genesis, Zappa, Nirvana, Elvis, Alexander Dumble Gear Heads to Auction

New York, NY (May 7, 2026)—A plethora of primo music hardware will go up under the hammer later this month when Julian’s Auctions holds its annual Music Icons memorabilia event in New York, May 29 and 30, 2026. The 800 lots will include everything from the usual rock stars’ guitars and autographs to weird stuff like Jim Morrison’s knee x-rays and Amy Winehouse’s ballet slippers, but we’re always more interested in the recording and concert gear that goes on the auction block—and there’s plenty of that, too.

For hardcore gearheads, however, this auction will stand out because it features dozens of lots straight from the lab of legendary amp designer/builder Alexander Dumble, who hand-built custom gear for Jackson Browne, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Eric Clapton, Lowell George, Eric Johnson, Bonnie Raitt, Carlos Santana, Sonny Landreth, Robben Ford, David Lindley, Don Felder, Slash, Keith Urban, Kirk Hammett, Ben Harper, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Jason Isbell and Joe Bonamassa, to name only a few.

The 33 Dumble-related lots feature everything from speaker cabinets to a vintage wire recorder to multiple vintage amplifiers from different manufacturers. There’s tube testers, multiple oscilloscopes, a Concertone reel-to-reel tape machine, numerous lots of test gear, plastic tubs of random parts, ham radio gear, Lionel model train controllers and plenty more to bid on.

Audio pros with an interest in Elvis may want to check out a Syncron S-10 condenser microphone that The King used in concert during the 1970s, carrying an estimate upwards of $8,000. Elsewhere in the auction, an Audix OM2 hypercardioid condenser microphone autographed by Stevie Wonder (Estimate: $1,000-$2,000) is also available.

Fans of Phil Collins will want to check out a pair of Beyerdynamic DT100 headphones (Estimate: $500-$700) that he used both on stage and in Fisher Lane Studios with Genesis.

Rewind in time back through Collins’ career to the late 70s/early 80s, and you’ll find he and engineer Hugh Padgham discovered the famed gated reverb sound that became the signature of 1980s drum tracks. That legendary accidental discovery happened inside Townhouse Studios in London, and while you can’t buy the SSL desk they used to create it, you can get a different souvenir of the studio at this auction: a bundle of both a Townhouse-cut 7-inch acetate and reel-to-reel master tape for Elton John’s 1986 flop single, “Heartache All Over The World” (Estimate: $400-$600).

There’s also a number of home stereos for sale, from Frank Sinatra’s Grundig-Majestic brand model SO2U1 console/phonograph (Estimate: $1,000-$2,000) to Hank Williams’ antique wooden Victrola record player (Estimate: $600-$800), which he bought overseas while on a Grand Ole Opry tour in 1949.

As for another home stereo for sale, most people like to buy speakers in pairs, but you might make an exception if you want to buy Frank Zappa’s home system (Estimate: $300-$500) which consists of a Technics SL-1200MK2 Quartz Direct Drive turntable, a Carver HTR-880 Home Theater receiver, and three Genelec 1031A bi-amplified monitoring speakers.

For fans of longtime Zappa percussionist Ed Mann, his Fostex RD-8 ADAT multitrack recorder up for sale (Estimate: $200-$400), along with a random collection of studio tapes, though they are from after his time with Zappa.

Those with an interest in live sound history may find themselves interested in a TASCO satin tour jacket from Eric Clapton’s 1978 “Slowhand” World Tour. Apparently worn by Pattie Boyd at some shows, the jacket was swag from TASCO Sound, one of the major audio providers of the era.

If your taste runs towards grunge, a Trace Elliot GP11 Mk V 4×10” bass guitar combo amp that Nirvana used for a Holland radio session is up for sale (Estimate: $1,000-$2,000). While it was used by bassist Krist Novoselic, the listing notes that Kurt Cobain may have played through it at one point that day as well.

Elsewhere in the auction, the P-R-O Power Mouth guitar effect that Ace Frehley used on the 1978 KISS hit “New York Groove” (Estimate: $1,500-$2,500), though it’s missing the original PVC tube you stick in your mouth (which, all things considered, may be just as well).

All this and 800 other lots will hit the auction block at Julien’s Auctions’ two-day Music Icons event taking place Friday, May 29 – Saturday, May 30 live at Hard Rock Cafe New York and online at juliensauctions.com.