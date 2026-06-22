Mix Blog: The Ultimate Audition Tape

New York, NY (June 22, 2026)—Most people reading this will immediately recognize the name Geoff Emerick; for those of you who read out of the kindness of your heart (and not necessarily with vested interest in the music industry), Geoff was the British sound engineer and producer who worked with The Beatles on many of their recordings, including Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, Revolver and Abbey Road.

Geoff also worked with Paul McCartney & Wings, Elvis Costello and The Attractions, Cheap Trick, Jeff Beck, Robin Trower, et al.—the roster would be the envy of any engineer/producer. I think it would be accurate to call Geoff “Audio Engineering Royalty.”

Peabody…set the Wayback Machine to 1962.

A teenager by the name of Geoff Emerick is working at EMI Studios, later to be known as Abbey Road. An unknown band called The Beatles has been trying to secure a record deal and has already been rejected by Columbia, His Master’s Voice (HMV), Philips and Decca. Several producers at EMI also swiped left. The band would eventually sign to the Parlophone label, a subsidiary of EMI.

As you’d expect, these auditions were recorded. In 1995, five songs from the Decca audition were officially released on the Beatles compilation album Anthology 1. The audition for EMI—during which Lennon, McCartney, Harrison and (original Beatles drummer) Pete Best performed “Bésame Much,” “Love Me Do,” “PS I Love You” and “Ask Me Why”—was also recorded.

Here’s where things get fuzzy…

Legend has it that the higher-ups at EMI Studios instructed young Emerick to bring the Beatles audition tape to a nearby squash court(!), which the label used as junk storage. Items in said depository would eventually be destined for the trash heap. But for some unknown reason, Emerick—who could not possibly have known that the band would change the world—decided to keep the tape.

Emerick unexpectedly and tragically passed away in 2018 at the age of 72 at his residence in Laurel Canyon, Los Angeles. He had no spouse or children, and did not leave a will, thus leaving the fate of his possessions in the hands of probate court. The courts eventually designated a group of Emerick’s cousins as the beneficiaries and appointed an administrator to inventory Emerick’s possessions. That was in 2019, and that’s when the EMI audition tape was discovered.

Having learned about the existence of this tape, Universal Music Group, which now owns EMI, claimed ownership of the tape (of course, they did). Emerick’s estate claims that the tape was property abandoned by EMI and that, in a manner of speaking, he rescued an extremely important document in music history. The dispute has been ongoing since 2020, with UMG claiming that the tape is their property and Emerick’s estate claiming that Emerick saved it from the dumpster.

Why the renewed interest? A key court hearing last month has the two factions set for a legal face-off. Each side will submit briefs to the judge supporting their position. If the dispute is not resolved, it would be scheduled for trial in early 2027.

Of course, the 800-pound gorilla in the room is, “what does the owner do with the tape?”

It’d be a pity for it not to become public, simply for its historical value. Rumor has it that the contents of the recording are essentially a poor showing by the young lads, but by no means does that diminish its historical significance as one of the earliest known recordings of The Beatles. As a result, the owner of the tape could easily reap millions of dollars through its sale—one estimate has it around $6.3 million.

Yikes. Stay tuned…