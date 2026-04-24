Mix Live Blog: Rocking The Rock Legends Cruise XIII—Part 4

Blue Öyster Cult recently took to the high seas to play the Rock Legends Cruise XIII and now FOH pro Steve shares the experience here with his in-depth gig diary. Don’t Pass Up Part One , Part Two and Part Three!

THURSDAY, February 26, 2026

8:15 A.M., Somewhere in the North Atlantic Ocean

My alarm sounds and I get ready to head to the dining room for breakie. I was up way past my bedtime last night, so I’m dragging, but it was worth it. I’m still high on fumes after sitting in at last night’s All-Star Jam.

I get seated and look at my phone to check emails—but my email and messaging apps are all screwed up, with new messages being displayed in the wrong sequence along the timeline.

Wait a minute—the clock on my phone shows 6:45 a.m. Eureka!! I have discovered time travel!! Maybe I can go back to 1986 when I looked like a dust mop wearing a leather jacket. No wonder I’m dragging. I thought it was two hours later than it really is. I should go back to sleep.

No, it’s a glitch in the network time zoning. Yesterday, at around 5:45 p.m. the captain made an announcement that it was actually 4:45 p.m. and that passengers should check their phones, some of which have automatically updated to the wrong time zone. He informed us that the Royal Caribbean app always displays the correct time, which currently shows 8:45 a.m.

When I access the Date & Time settings in my phone, I discover that my phone has decided that I’m in Salt Lake City—which was fine a few weeks ago when I actually was in that part of the world, but, alas, is now not! Ain’t technology wonderful?!

I resign myself to the fact that it really is 8:45 a.m. and going back to sleep isn’t an option. Who am I kidding? Going back to sleep is never an option; once I’m up, my mind takes off like a top fuel dragster.

Today, we’re scheduled to perform in the Platinum Theatre at 10:00 p.m., leaving me with plenty of time to peruse the breakfast menu. If I keep eating like this, Delta is going to charge me an overweight fee for the flight home.

2:00 P.M.

After cleaning up some emails and doing some advance work for the 2026 Jon Anderson & The Band Geeks “YES Epics, Classics and More” tour (which starts in a few weeks), I decide it might be fun to see some live music. I go down to Studio B for Jefferson Starship, who never disappoint. David Frieberg (guitar, vocals) is 87 years old and still shreds! I’d like to see their entire show, but I also want to catch some of Rick Springfield’s set. Springfield was a last-minute add to the Cruise lineup, stepping in when Eric Burdon & The Animals and Loverboy bowed out of the event. He’s performing on the Deck Stage at the same time as JS, so I move in that direction.

I forgot how many hits Springfield has. The obvious one is “Jesse’s Girl,” but he rips through one after another through the course of his set: “Human Touch,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “Love Somebody,” “I’ve Done Everything For You,” “Love Is Alright Tonight,” “Don’t Walk Away”… God bless him, he sounds great and certainly hasn’t lost any of his charm with the ladies.

7:30 P.M.

Time to mosey down to the Platinum Theatre. Kevin Cronin has just started his set, so apparently things are running late. Booooo. Until recently, Cronin was the lead singer for REO Speedwagon. Last year, a dispute broke out between Cronin and REO bassist Bruce Hall and the band ceased touring due to “irreconcilable differences.” Anyway, Cronin was always the voice of REO and it’s a treat to see him do his thing because he clearly takes a lot of joy in performing.

8:00 P.M.

My crew guys start working backstage at the Platinum, getting as much of our gear ready for the stage as possible. There are no proper wings to build gear, but there’s more workspace than we had “backstage” at Studio B.

9:05 P.M.

The stage crew has removed KC’s band’s gear, and my crew starts to set up on stage. I go to FOH and load my scene into the Avid S6L.

9:30 P.M.

The Blue Öyster Cult band members start to trickle in and dial adjustments to their respective rigs.

10:00 P.M.

We’re running late, but there are no other acts on this stage tonight so we’re able to get a quick soundcheck: half a song with Eric Bloom singing lead vocal and half a song with Buck Dharma singing lead vocal. I’m good. The production manager opens doors.

10:20 P.M.

We start our show with “Dr. Music” and “Before the Kiss, a Redcap.” The band is dialed in and the house is full, but surprisingly, the audience is a bit on the tame side. And then I realize it’s past their bedtime. Many of them have been watching music all day and probably consuming an adult beverage or two (or 10). They show their appreciation, but not with as much of the usual animation and enthusiasm

11:50 P.M.

Our show ends with “Cities on Flame with Rock and Roll.” I’m heading to the lounge for an adult beverage of my own.

FRIDAY, February 27, 2026

8:00 A.M., Port Everglades, Fla.

The ship has docked and I’m rounding up the troops in the Star Lounge. Once everyone in our party has been accounted for, we’ll be escorted off the ship and taken to the airport.

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!