Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production Sets Party Agenda

Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production will be capped off by an evening that will include food and drinks, a studio crawl, listening sessions and even a scavenger hunt!

Nashville, TN (April 28, 2023)—The fantastic Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production event is only three weeks away, and now more details can be shared about the exciting evening that will cap off a day of pro-level learning and listening. Taking place Saturday, May 20, in Berry Hill, the evening will include food and drinks, a studio crawl, listening sessions and even a scavenger hunt! Don’t miss it—register today!

NIGHTTIME IN BERRY HILL

After a whole day of incredible panels and seminars inside Columbia Studio A, Curb Studios, Starstruck Studios and Black River Entertainment on Music Row, Mix Nashville heads over to Berry Hill for lots more!

6:00 – 9:00 P.M. Blackbird Studio

The evening begins at Host Partner Blackbird Studio, one of the world’s leading recording facilities, where attendees will celebrate the day with food, drinks, live band, industry networking and immersive music listening sessions.

Curated tracks, as well as on-demand requests from the streamers, will be played continuously in both Studio C, which features a dual mix environment, with a 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos system (Avid S6 console, ATC monitors) in one direction and an API/Genelec-based Sony 360RA setup in the other, and Studio F, featuring a 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos (ATC monitors) immersive music mix environment.

6:00 – 9:00 P.M. Studio Crawl and Listening Sessions

The Berry Hill neighborhood of Nashville features the highest concentration of immersive music mix studios in the country! All participating studios listed are within a three-block radius of Blackbird, and throughout the evening, shuttle buses will run in 15-minute loops so that attendees can visit a variety of immersive mix environments. The Studio Crawl facilities include:

Blackbird Studio: See above. The party starts here! Imogen Sound: Jeff Balding’s 9.1.4 Genelec-based mix studio. Sputnik Sound: Vance Powell showcases his new 9.1.4 ATC Dolby Atmos system Westlake Pro: Retailer’s in-house Design Group built an in-house showcase immersive music mix studio ADAM Audio: Speaker-maker’s showroom with a brand-new 7.1.4 ADAM Audio A Series playback system With more to be announced!



Additionally, Vintage King and Avid have partnered to host a scavenger hunt during the studio crawl. Look for the Vintage King and Avid set-ups at Blackbird Studio, Imogen Sound, and Sputnik—at each one, you’ll have a chance to grab swag, talk gear, and enter to win one of three Avid MBox interfaces.

*Note: To cut down on parking, buses will be provided at 5:30 and 5:45 p.m. for the 15-minute drive from Columbia Studio A (Music Row) to Blackbird Studio (Berry Hill). No return buses will be provided.