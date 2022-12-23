Mix’s Top 20 Articles of 2022, Part 5

It's the grand finale of our top 20 most popular articles of the year, as chosen by the readers of Mix!

New York, NY (December 23, 2022)—Join us as we look back at our most popular articles of 2022, according to Google Analytics. The Mix Top 20 of 2022 lists our most-read news stories, reviews, blog posts, profiles and interviews of the year, so this Top 20 was chosen by YOU, our readers (Don’t miss Part 1, Part 2, Part 3 and Part 4)! Have a happy and safe holiday break, and we’ll see you here on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 with all the latest pro-audio news!

By Clive Young. Legendary producer T Bone Burnett revealed the tech behind his new Ionic Original discs—a format, he says, that offers the greatest fidelity and durability ever on an analog record.

By Clive Young. Dead & Company FOH engineer/tour director Derek Featherstone discussed the band’s 2022 summer tour, its new Meyer Sound Panther P.A. and his methods for mixing the famously improvisational act.

By Clive Young. Whitney Houston had a voice like no other and an award-winning, Russ Berger-designed home studio to match.

…and the NUMBER-ONE most-read article on Mixonline.com of 2022:

By Robyn Flans. We went deep with our five-part coverage on how the Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ hit Unlimited Love album was recorded, kicking things off with guitarist John Frusciante and drummer Chad Smith sharing how the band mended fences and got back in the studio together.