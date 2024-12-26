Mix’s Top 20 Articles of 2024, Part 2: 16-13

New York, NY (December 26, 2024)—Join us as we look back at our most popular articles of 2024, according to Google Analytics. The Mix Top 20 of 2024 lists our most-read news stories, reviews, profiles and interviews of the year, so this Top 20 was chosen by YOU, our readers!
Part 1 – Top 20 of 2024 – Numbers 20-17
16. Mixing the Mayhem of Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour (3/13/2024)
By Clive Young. Ken “Pooch” Van Druten talks tackling FOH mixes for platinum-seller Travis Scott, whose concerts take place in the space between hip-hop, pop and the heavy stuff.
15. Focusrite Launches New Scarlett Interfaces (9/26/24)
By Mix Staff. Focusrite has expanded its long-running Scarlett audio interface line today with the introduction of three new models: the Scarlett 16i16, 18i16, and 18i20.
14. Steve Albini, Alt-Rock Musician/Producer, Dead at 61 (5/8/24)
By Clive Young. Steve Albini, longtime musician, recording engineer, reluctant producer, studio owner and poker champion, died Monday, May 7, 2024.
13. Midas HD-AIR Console Launched at ISE (2/2/2024)
By Mix Staff. Midas used the ISE show this week to introduce its latest addition to the Heritage-D series—the new HD-AIR console.