Mix’s Top 20 Articles of 2024, Part 3: 12-9

As 2024 comes to a close, we’re counting down our most popular articles of the year, as chosen by YOU, the readers of Mix!

By Clive Young

 

Mix’s Top 20 Articles of 2024, Part 3: 12-9

New York, NY (December 27, 2024)—Join us as we look back at our most popular articles of 2024, according to Google Analytics. The Mix Top 20 of 2024 lists our most-read news stories, reviews, profiles and interviews of the year, so this Top 20 was chosen by YOU, our readers!

Part 1 – Top 20 of 2024 – Numbers 20-17
Part 2 – Top 20 of 2024 – Numbers 16-13

• • •

12. Renowned Record Plant Studio Shutters (7/15/2024)

By Steve Harvey. Record Plant is closing its complex in Los Angeles, the last facility to bear the name of the venerable studio brand.

11. John Lennon, Yoko Ono Home / Recording Studio Hits the Market (5/29/2024)

By Clive Young. The SoHo residence is being offered for the first time since it was purchased by John Lennon and Yoko Ono in the early 1970s.

10. Watch Now: The Panels of ‘Mix Presents Sound For Film: Awards Season 2024!’ (12/12/2024)

By Mix Staff. Watch the audio teams behind awards season’s biggest nomination contenders—Alien: Romulus, Gladiator II, Deadpool & Wolverine, Wicked, Emilia Perez, Joker: Folie À Deux, Kingdom of The Planet of the Apes, Dune: Part Two, Maria, Nickel Boys, Nosferatu, Conclave and The Wild Robot—in our exclusive panels!

9. Bruce Knight, Veteran FOH Engineer, Passes (4/22/2024)

By Clive Young. Veteran live sound engineer Bruce “BK” Knight passed away Sunday, April 21, 2024. Across a 40-plus-year professional career, he mixed artists as varied as Prince, Faith No More and Bob Seger, among dozens of top name acts.

 

COME BACK MONDAY FOR PART 4!

Clive Young

Clive Young is the co-editor of Mix Magazine and editor of MixOnline.com.

