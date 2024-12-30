Mix’s Top 20 Articles of 2024, Part 4: 8-5

As 2024 comes to a close, we’re counting down our most popular articles of the year, as chosen by YOU, the readers of Mix!

New York, NY (December 30, 2024)—Join us as we look back at our most popular articles of 2024, according to Google Analytics. The Mix Top 20 of 2024 lists our most-read news stories, reviews, profiles and interviews of the year, so this Top 20 was chosen by YOU, our readers!

Part 1 – Top 20 of 2024 – Numbers 20-17

Part 2 – Top 20 of 2024 – Numbers 16-13

Part 3 – Top 20 of 2024 – Numbers 12-9

• • •

By Mix Staff. Out with the old, in with the new: Mixing legend Chris Lord-Alge is selling some prized, rare gear on an online auction site.

By Clive Young. Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong and longtime mix engineer Chris Lord-Alge talk about capturing lightning in a bottle—and three Grammy nominations—with Saviors.

By Clive Young. The Dead & Company 30-date residency at Sphere in Las Vegas is a mind-blowing musical experience, but creating the groundbreaking multi-sensory show was a challenge from the very start.

By Clive Young. The EMI TG12345 prototype console used to record The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” is up for sale again.