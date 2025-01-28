Nugen Maps the Wide World of Acoustic Spaces

Leeds, UK (January 27, 2025)―Nugen Audio, inspired by its Paragon and Paragon ST reverb plug-ins, has created an interactive map of the world, available on the company website, that pinpoints spaces with unusual acoustic characteristics.

From churches and subway stations to concert venues and tombs across the globe, audio enthusiasts, audiophiles, backpackers and those with a passion for interesting architecture, among other hobbies, now have a unique exploration checklist for their travels.

“Our team worked hard to put the map together, and we look forward to hearing from Nugen customers who manage to visit some of these locations,” says Freddy Vinehill-Cliffe, product specialist, Nugen Audio. “What better way to impose your audio fascination onto friends and family than by dragging them on a detour to a strange and unusual acoustic space?”

In addition to iconic locales like Sydney Opera House in Australia, Boston Symphony Hall in the United States and St. Paul’s Cathedral in England, the list highlights some lesser-known spaces, like the TANK Center in the U.S., Echo Cave in South Africa and Teufelsberg Spy Station in Germany. With additional unique sound locations noted throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Oceania, globetrotting just became a little more interesting, the company says.

The Nugen Reverb Map can be accessed free of charge on the company website when signing up to receive the Nugen Audio newsletter. In addition to the interactive map on Page 1, which provides detailed information about each location, Page 2 offers a complete listing of locations and addresses. Viewers can also import the locations into Google Maps for continued access via mobile device.