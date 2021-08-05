Peek Inside Big Sean’s Home Studio

When Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash sold his Beverly Hills mansion to platinum-selling rapper Big Sean, surprisingly the place didn't have a home studio -- but not anymore. Let's peruse all the gear in this sleek personal facility.

Beverly Hills, CA (August 5, 2021)—With a decade of platinum albums under his belt, including last year’s Detroit 2 which debuted at number one on the Billboard Top 200, rapper Big Sean knows his way around money. Now he has a bit more to play with, as he recently raked in another $11.1 million when he sold his Beverly Hills mansion—a house that includes his newly built home studio.

Big Sean—born Sean Michael-Leonard Anderson—first purchased the 11,000-square-foot home in November, 2017; sporting 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, a bar, spa, 13-seat theater, pool, nightclub and more, the house sits on a half-acre. Considering it has all those luxuries, it’s a little surprising the mansion didn’t have a home studio, because he bought the place from Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash.

Revamping the house and décor, Big Sean worked with design house JSN Studio to turn a large bedroom into a recording facility that would be bright, airy and soundproof. It turns out Big Sean is a big fan of personal recording setups, having tracked his Dark Sky Paradise, I Decided and Detroit 2 albums at home, though only the last was recorded in the Beverly Hills mansion.

While the rapper has now sold the house and its studio, the real estate listing—and a video house tour he made for Architectural Digest—provide us with an opportunity to check out his recording tools…and there’s some great gear in there.

On the far left side of the room is a Telefunken-Elektroakustik ELA M 251E large-diaphragm tube condenser mic by the window, sitting close to a Williams Digital Piano, which has a pair of Audio-Technica headphones and a PreSonus HP4 4-Channel Compact Headphone Amplifier sitting on top. Meanwhile, on the far right side of the studio is a Minimoog Voyager, standing at the ready to be played.

The center of the room is dominated by an Argosy HALO Plus Workstation Studio Desk, outfitted with two racks of outboard gear. The left rack sports a Universal Audio Apollo 16 recording interface at the top, followed by a Behringer Powerplay P16-I 16-channel Input Module. Next comes a Dangerous Music Monitor ST Remote-Controlled Source & Speaker Switcher (its distinctive curved remote sits in the center of the desk next to a Shure SM58 mic in the video), then a BAE 1073MP Preamp, and lastly, a Tube-Tech CL1B Optical Tube Compressor.

Across the desk in the right rack is a Millennia Media HV-37 microphone preamp, followed by what appear to be a pair of BAE 1084 500 Series modules, and another Tube-Tech CL1B Optical Tube Compressor. Lording above all that gear are three pairs of monitors—JBL LSR6332s, Yamaha HS5s and, of course, traditional Yamaha NS10s.

With its bright, positive vibe and window views that have a nostalgic connection for Big Sean, as he notes in the video, its no surprise he calls the studio his favorite room in the house.