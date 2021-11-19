Peek Inside Camila Cabello’s Home Studio

"Havana" singer Camila Cabello is selling her L.A. mansion for $3.95 million; let's check out her home studio's gear in the listing.

Latin Grammy-winner Camila Cabello has been busy in recent years, landing hit songs like “Havana” and starring in Amazon Prime’s musical version of Cinderella earlier this year. In 2018, the singer paid $3.4 million for her Hollywood Hills mansion above the Sunset Strip, and soon outfitted it with a home studio. Now, three years later, she’s selling the property with an asking price of $3,950,000. Put on the market in early November, 2021, the house’s online real estate listing offers a glimpse of Cabello’s well-appointed studio, and with surroundings this nice, her gear likely won’t live there for long.

Built in 1977, the 3,570-square-foot Mediterranean-style home sports four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a saltwater pool, sun and fireplace lounge and more. There’s a Smart Home system and security cameras around the domicile, and that’s just as well—in March, 2021, thieves broke in while she was home, and stole her then-boyfriend Shawn Mendes’ Mercedes SUV from the driveway (it was soon recovered).

At least the would-be burglars didn’t steal her studio gear. Let’s take a look at Cabello’s home facility as shown in the real estate listing. Not seen here is a separate vocal booth across a hallway, but the recording space itself is rather nice.

Starting from the left side of the photo, there’s both a Mellotron M4000D and an Arturia KeyLab Essential 49 MIDI Keyboard Controller, both on an On-Stage keyboard stand.

Much of the middle of the desk is hard to see due to the opulent Herman Miller Embody Desk Chairs in the way. Nonetheless, the Samsung monitor and pair of Genelec 8050B 8″ Powered Studio Monitors are hard to miss, and on either side of one chair are a Grace Design m905-BK Monitor Control System Remote and an Akai Professional MPK Mini keyboard controller peeking out on the right.

Under the desk sits a distinctive PMC twotwo.Sub1 Dual 7-inch Active Studio Subwoofer, placed next to the rack, which sports, top-to-bottom, Furman power; a Tube-Tech CL 1B Opto Compressor; a BAE 1073 Microphone Preamp & EQ; a Universal Audio Apollo x8 Audio Interface; a dbx PB48 48-Point Patch Bay; and a Grace Design m905-BK Monitor Control System.

On the far right sits another Samsung monitor with a pair of Sony Professional headphones dangling on it, and a Juno-106 analog synth below. Closing things out is a Triad-Orbit T1 Tripod Microphone Boom Stand with its distinctive foot releases.

Denise Rosner of Compass has the listing.