Peek Inside Cardi B’s Home Studio

She may call it a “ghetto ass studio,” but Cardi B is bound to get some platinum results out of her new recording space. In a recent post to her Instagram Reels, the Grammy-winning rapper made fun of her new home recording setup, but she’s actually been using good gear to get the job done.

Of course, world-class recording studios are more Cardi B’s style, given that she’s been ruling the charts steadily since 2017. In the years since then, she’s amassed a Grammy Award, eight Billboard Music Awards (including three consecutive Top Rap Female Artist wins), five Guinness World Records, six American Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, six BET Awards (including Album of the Year) and 14 BET Hip Hop Awards. Working under a quilt for soundproofing is probably not a typical day for the artist.

In the IG Reel (saved and reposted for viewing here), she says “Look what Ev built me in our ghetto ass studio” before cracking up laughing (While some news outlets believe she said “Ed,” given that engineer Evan LaRay has worked with her since the start, it’s a safe bet she actually said “Ev”). The video clip is short and shaky, but we can still I.D. some cool gear that’s getting used.

As the clip starts, on the right side of the screen is a portable outboard rack centered around the familiar blue Tube-Tech CL 18 tube optical compressor. Beneath it is a BAE Audio 1073 microphone preamp & EQ, while a Furman power conditioner sits above at the top; it goes by quickly, but looks to be a M-8×2 8-outlet model.

Over at the desk, an Apple Mac system is the centerpiece of the recording system, but there’s a lot of other gear on-hand, including three different Universal Audio Apollo interfaces. On the left is a UA Apollo X4 desktop unit at the front of the desk; behind it is a UA Apollo Twin model, and an older (or Heritage Edition) Apollo Twin Duo sits above them on the shelf.

To the right of the Apollo X4 is a PreSonus Monitor Station V2 desktop monitor controller, used to send signal to the Yamaha HS8 active studio monitors on pedestals and to the QSC portable P.A. on-hand. The video’s blurry, but we’re betting that’s a massive KS118 sub beneath the desk, and by comparing the size of the stand-mounted QSC speaker to the Yamaha HS8, it’s probably a pair of powered QSC K12.2s getting used when it’s time for some loud playback.

Over in the makeshift recording tent—a quilt draped over a few extended mic stands—it’s easy to spot the distinctive shape of an Aston Microphones Halo Shadow Black Reflection Filter. It’s covering up her mic though, so there’s no way of knowing what’s capturing that voice. Regardless, it’s a safe bet you’ll hear the results soon on Cardi B’s next chart-topper.