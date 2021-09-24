Peek Inside Eric Prydz’s Home Studio

EDM master Eric Prydz is selling his three-building home beneath the famed Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, so the listing provides a chance to check out his much-used home studio—let's do some gear-spotting.

Long a king of the EDM world, Swedish DJ Eric Prydz moved to Los Angeles in 2013 and immediately went Hollywood—literally—as he bought a home located directly beneath the famed Hollywood sign. Purchased from classic rock stalwart Tommy Shaw of Styx for a cool $5.3 million, the three-building compound includes a main house, guest bungalow and another building containing his home studio and more. With the property now on the market for $5.9 million, the real estate listing provides an ample opportunity to peek inside the globetrotting DJ’s private facility and do some gear-spotting.

All-in-all, the three buildings on two adjacent parcels of land offer roughly 6,000-square-feet of living space, including six bedrooms and six baths. The master suite alone sports walk-in closets, a dressing room and sitting area, all with views of Los Angeles. Meanwhile outside, there’s a swanky pool, fire pit, spa, meditation garden and BBQ area. The edifice containing the home studio might be the most interesting building of the three, however, as it also houses a home theater, gym, sauna, kitchen and lounge.

Eric Prydz’s home studio is just as well-appointed as the rest of the house, and as you can see in the listing photo, it has seen a lot of use—look at the worn armrest on the Sterling Modular Multi-Station Three-Bay Producer desk!

In the Center Bay of the desk is a Crane Song Avocet II Discrete Class A Studio Monitor Controller on top, and beneath it in pride-of-place sits a massive Shadow Hills Industries Mastering Compressor.

Next to it in the Left Bay are a patch bay at the top, followed by a Furman M-8Lx Power Conditioner; an older model Dangerous Music BAX EQ; and at the bottom, the power supply for the Mastering Compressor. Sitting in front of the left bay is a Crane Song Avocet Remote II for the monitor controller. (Speaking of studio monitors, you might notice that there aren’t any in this photo; if you sift through cellphone photos Prydz has posted to social media in the past, he typically has Flare Audio S1s on pedestals behind the desk.)

Over on the right side of the desk, there’s a Universal Audio Apollo 16 Mk1 24-bit/192 kHz audio interface at the top, followed by three Lab.gruppen Compact 2-Channel, DSP-Controlled Power Amplifiers (either 1200s or 2400s), and lastly, a pair of old-school Pultec EOP-1A3 Equalizers.

On the far wall, it’s hard to miss that lovely API The Box Mk1 summing console, and racked up on the left wall are a trio of modern classic keyboards—from the top down, a Sequential Prophet-6, Moog MiniMoog, and an ARP Odyssey Rev3.

Might the gear come with the house if you plunk down $5.9 million? Prydz is said to be relocating back to Sweden, so you never know. Josh Altman and Matt Altman of The Altman Brothers at Douglas Elliman have the listing.