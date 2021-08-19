Peek Inside A Home Studio That’s An Indie Rock Magnet

The Strokes, Foster the People, M83, Father John Misty, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Tapes N Tapes, Imagine Dragons and Broken Social Scene have all played sessions in the home studio of this L.A. mansion.

Los Angeles, CA (August 19, 2021)—Plenty of L.A. mansions have home studios, but how many have hosted sessions with The Strokes, Foster the People, M83, Father John Misty, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Tapes N Tapes, Imagine Dragons and Broken Social Scene? This five-bedroom, four-bathroom showplace in the Bronson Canyon area of the Hollywood Hills has attracted all those acts and more over the years. Even cooler, the house was once owned by rock pioneer Chuck Berry—and now it’s on the market for $6.995 million.

The 5,480-square-foot mansion, built in 1923, is on a circular 0.65-acre plot of land, which means there’s no direct neighbors. Based around Grand Moorish architecture, the place also sports an ozone pool, court, guest house and all the other amenities you’d expect for a $7 million asking price.

So how about that home studio? Between 2011 and 2016, it was the home of an indie rock YouTube channel, Bronson Island, that was taped in the facility. Comparing some of the video clips to the real estate listing photos, it looks like the studio hasn’t been touched since—even the drumkit still sports the show’s logo on the kick.

While the live room features a selection of synths and guitars to dig into, the control room centers around an API 1608-II 16-channel console, while on either side of it sit a pair of massive ATC SCM45A Pro Compact Active 3-Way studio monitors. Under the right ATC, you can spot a massive Shadow Hills Mastering Compressor, while on the left is a well-stocked 500 Series rack with units that frankly, you gotta squint to figure out what they are; we’ll take a semi-guess that the two blue ones are Meris Mercury7 500 series reverb effects.

Interestingly, on an abandoned site for the YouTube channel, you can find photos of an earlier iteration of the control room, featuring entirely different gear throughout the space.

Of course, the upside of having so many indie acts come through the studio is that you can listen to clips and get a feel for the room’s acoustics before you shell out for it. Broker Lauren Reichenberg of Compass currently has the listing.