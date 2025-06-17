Seen on the Scene: InfoComm 2025, Part 2
InfoComm 2025 was a hit in Orlando, Florida—here’s more of what we saw at the show!
Orlando, FL (June 17, 2025)—This year’s InfoComm exhibit floor was jammed to the gills, packed with patrons and products. Check out
Part 1 of our Seen on the Scene coverage to find out all the awesome stats, but in the meantime, here’s more from the show floor.
ACT Entertainment presented numerous brands it represents across audio, lighting and video at InfoComm. As part of that, ACT announced that it has been selected as a U.S. distributor for Avid ’s live sound portfolio—and that was underlined by the Avid S6L live sound console on display.
Once again, DAS Audio had a big presence at the show, with its demo room presenting a Dolby Atmos set up using the company’s ARA-P point source speakers, but the booth was equally busy with visitors stopping to check out the ARA Series as a whole, including the LARA 4-way symmetrical, cardioid, self-amplified line array system seen here.
At RF Venue ’s booth, one of the most popular attractions was the new CP Stage antenna, but equally eye-catching was the company’s Spectrum Recorder (the smaller unit with an antenna on the back) which aims to simplify monitoring and optimizing wireless microphone and in-ear monitor systems.
Eastern Acoustic Works proudly took home a Mix Best of Show award for its new EAW NT206L compact, active line array loudspeaker. It features a new patented waveguide in concert with a new technology called AHD (Adjustable Horizontal Directivity).
Sometimes you need to hear your surroundings as well as audio; with that in mind, Shokz was showing its recent Wireless Bone Conduction Headset, adapting its original behind-the-head format to a more traditional headset design that still leaves your ears uncovered.
Wisycom had plenty on hand to check out, including its MRK16 Modular Receiver Rack Tray (racked up in center), as well as its MTP61 Micro Multi-Band Bodypack Transmitter (right) and the LBC61 eight-bay/charger for the MTP61 (left).
sE Electronics had plenty of mics to get your hands on, including the brand-new sE6160 shotgun mic. For many, however, the big excitement was the chance to win a limited-edition Gold V7 handheld mic.
The Heritage-D from Midas —AKA the HD96-24-CC-IP live digital console control center—was busy throughout the show as the team explained the desk’s specs, including 144 input channels, 123 mix buses, a 96 kHz sample rate and that colorful 21-inch touch screen.
If seeing all that audio goodness left you a little lost in a fog, well, you could go get lost in a fog for real. Next to the audio exhibition area was the lighting and effects space, which featured this cloudbank courtesy of Froggy’s Fog .
COME BACK TOMORROW FOR THE CONCLUSION!
Clive Young is the co-editor of Mix Magazine and editor of MixOnline.com. He was the editor in chief of Pro Sound News (Future's U.S. Magazine of the Year - 2019) and is a four-time nominee for "Best Range Of Work By A Single Author" in the annual Neal Awards. He is the author of two books, "Crank It Up: Live Sound Secrets of the Top Tour Engineers," and "Homemade Hollywood: Fans Behind The Camera." Additionally, he has spoken at nearly 500 libraries, universities, museums, academic symposiums and conventions. Young earned an MFA in Creative Writing from Hofstra University and is an adjunct professor at St. Joseph’s University New York.