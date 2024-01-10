Wisycom to Showcase Updates at NAMM 2024

RF solutions provider Wisycom will showcase updates to its MTK982 dual-wideband, stereo IEM/IFB transmitter at the 2024 NAMM Show, exhibiting in Booth 18504. The MTK982 enables users to find solid frequencies anywhere in the world; now the transmitter is getting key updates, such as an improved layout of the front panel status page and menu customization, among other interface enhancements.

The recent addition of new fonts is expected to provide considerably improved visibility of the transmitter name, frequency and TX status. There will also be key parameter information displayed on the front panel LCD screen, such as receiver type, audio output and IP address, and the RF power information will be more prominently shown. Transmitter users can also customize their menu by selecting “Basic Mode,” which implements a more simplified structure, or “Advanced Mode” for more experienced applications.

In addition to its wideband RF functionality, the Wisycom MTK982 transmitter features DIGICOM multi-brand compatibility software, which allows users to integrate the transmitter with a variety of third-party receivers. The transmitter also has stereo, mono and intercom audio modulation, along with an optional redundant power supply and an output power of up to 2 Watts.