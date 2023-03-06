13th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards Announced

Los Angeles, CA (March 6, 2023)—13 was the lucky number for 16 different sets of winners at the 13th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards, held yesterday at The Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles. The event rewarded achievement in the craft of Music Supervision in film, television, documentaries, games, advertising, and trailers.
Rob Lowry took home a double-win for his work on Cha Cha Real Smooth and Do Revenge. Meanwhile, the Oscar-nominated original song “This is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All At Once by David Byrne, Ryan Lott and Mitski won for Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film; Paul Williams received the Icon Award; and Pilar McCurry was posthumously awarded the Legacy Award for her impact within the industry.
Winners of the 13th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards were:
FILM
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million
Anton Monsted – Elvis
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted $25 Million and Under
Lauren Marie Mikus, Bruce Gilbert – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted $10 Million and Under
Rob Lowry – Cha Cha Real Smooth
Best Music Supervision For A Non-Theatrically Released Film
Rob Lowry – Do Revenge
Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film
“This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All At Once
Songwriters: Ryan Lott, David Byrne, Mitski Miyawaki; Performers: David Byrne, Mitski, Son Lux; Music Supervisors: Lauren Marie Mikus, Bruce Gilbert
TELEVISION
Best Music Supervision – Television Drama
Nora Felder – Stranger Things Season 4
Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical
Kier Lehman – Insecure Season 5
Best Music Supervision – Reality Television
Adam Brodsky, Rivka Rose – The Come Up Season 1
Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television
“Perfect Day” from Better Call Saul – Season 6 Ep. 9 – “Fun and Games”
Songwriter: Harry Nilsson; Performers: Dresage, Slow Shiver; Music Supervisor: Thomas Golubić
DOCUMENTARIES
Best Music Supervision for a Documentary
Allison Wood – Tony Hawk: Until The Wheels Fall Off
Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries
Amanda Krieg Thomas – The Andy Warhol Diaries
TRAILERS
Best Music Supervision in a Trailer – Film
Evelin Garcia – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Teaser “Leaders”
Best Music Supervision in a Trailer – Series
Deric Berberabe, Jordan Silverberg – The White Lotus Season 2
Best Music Supervision in a Trailer – Video Game & Interactive
Lindsey Kohon, Naaman Snell – Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – Launch Trailer
ADVERTISING
Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch)
Abbey Hendrix, Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple – The Greatest
Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music)
Sunny Kapoor, Mike Ladman, Brad Nayman, Brandy Ricker – Meta – Good Ideas Deserve to be Found: A (Slightly) Life-Changing Story
VIDEO GAMES
Best Music Supervision in a Video Game (Synch)
Dylan Bostick, Josh Kessler – Saint’s Row V
Best Music Supervision in a Video Game (Original)
Steve Schnur – Battlefield 2042 DLC – Season 1 – Zero Hour, Season 2 – Master of Arms, Season 3 – Escalation
Composers: Hildur Guðnadóttir, Sam Slater