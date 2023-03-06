Your browser is out-of-date!

13th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards Announced

13 was the lucky number for 16 different sets of winners at the 13th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards, held yesterday in Los Angeles.

By Mix Staff

Paul Williams received the Icon Award at the 13th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards.
Los Angeles, CA (March 6, 2023)—13 was the lucky number for 16 different sets of winners at the 13th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards, held yesterday at The Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles. The event rewarded achievement in the craft of Music Supervision in film, television, documentaries, games, advertising, and trailers.

Rob Lowry took home a double-win for his work on Cha Cha Real Smooth and Do Revenge. Meanwhile, the Oscar-nominated original song “This is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All At Once by David Byrne, Ryan Lott and Mitski won for Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film; Paul Williams received the Icon Award; and Pilar McCurry was posthumously awarded the Legacy Award for her impact within the industry.

 

Winners of the 13th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards were:

FILM

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million                                            

Anton Monsted – Elvis

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted $25 Million and Under                  

Lauren Marie Mikus, Bruce Gilbert – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted $10 Million and Under                                         

Rob Lowry – Cha Cha Real Smooth

Best Music Supervision For A Non-Theatrically Released Film

Rob Lowry – Do Revenge

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film                                                                   

“This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All At Once

Songwriters: Ryan Lott, David Byrne, Mitski Miyawaki; Performers: David Byrne, Mitski, Son Lux; Music Supervisors: Lauren Marie Mikus, Bruce Gilbert

 

TELEVISION

Best Music Supervision – Television Drama                                                            

Nora Felder – Stranger Things Season 4   

Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical                                                    

Kier Lehman – Insecure Season 5

Best Music Supervision – Reality Television                                                                        

Adam Brodsky, Rivka Rose – The Come Up Season 1

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television                                                            

“Perfect Day” from Better Call Saul – Season 6 Ep. 9 – “Fun and Games”

Songwriter: Harry Nilsson; Performers: Dresage, Slow Shiver; Music Supervisor: Thomas Golubić

 

DOCUMENTARIES

Best Music Supervision for a Documentary                                                 

Allison Wood – Tony Hawk: Until The Wheels Fall Off

 

Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries                                                                                          

Amanda Krieg Thomas – The Andy Warhol Diaries

 

TRAILERS

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer – Film                                                                                      

Evelin Garcia – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Teaser “Leaders”

 

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer – Series 

Deric Berberabe, Jordan Silverberg – The White Lotus Season 2

 

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer – Video Game & Interactive

Lindsey Kohon, Naaman Snell – Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – Launch Trailer

 

ADVERTISING

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch)                                                                               

Abbey Hendrix, Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple – The Greatest

 

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music)                                                      

Sunny Kapoor, Mike Ladman, Brad Nayman, Brandy Ricker – Meta – Good Ideas Deserve to be Found: A (Slightly) Life-Changing Story

 

VIDEO GAMES

Best Music Supervision in a Video Game (Synch)                                                             

Dylan Bostick, Josh Kessler – Saint’s Row V

 

Best Music Supervision in a Video Game (Original)

Steve Schnur – Battlefield 2042 DLC – Season 1 – Zero Hour, Season 2 – Master of Arms, Season 3 – Escalation

Composers: Hildur Guðnadóttir, Sam Slater

