2024 Daytime Emmy Award Sound Winners Announced

Los Angeles, CA (July 10, 2024)—Taking place over two days this weekend, the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards honored the best work done in daytime entertainment—including efforts in the audio realm. Awards recognizing both Live Sound Mixing and Editing, and Sound Mixing and Sound Editing were handed out Saturday night.

From the Westin Bonaventure hotel in downtown Los Angeles, the Friday night event was broadcast on CBS, the highpoint of which was Dick Van Dyke, 98, winnign for his guest appearance on the long-running soap opera, Days of Our Lives. He is the oldest person ever to be nominated for a Daytime Emmy, and now is the oldest to win as well.

The sound category winners were:

Live Sound Mixing and Editing

Winner: The Kelly Clarkson Show

Other Nominees:

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Talk

Tamron Hall

Sound Mixing and Sound Editing

Winner: Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Other Nominees:

African Queens: Njinga

Downey’s Dream Cars

Drive With Swizz Beatz

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre