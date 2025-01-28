2025 TEC Award Winners Named

Held Thursday, January 23, the 40th annual TEC Awards, held at The NAMM Show, honored the companies that power the pro audio industry.

Anaheim, CA (January 27, 2025)—The NAMM Show always brings with it the annual TEC Awards, and this year was no different. Held Thursday, January 23, the event honored the companies that power the pro audio industry. Rock legend Jack White was presented with the 2025 NAMM Innovation Award and rewarded the crowd with multiple songs. Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jeff “Skunk” Baxter of Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers hosted.

The winners were:

Amplification Hardware / Studio & Sound Reinforcement

L-Acoustics – LA7.16

Audio Apps & Hardware / Peripherals for Smartphones & Tablets

Avid – Sibelius for Android & Chromebook

Audio Education Technology

Mix with the Masters – Mix with the Masters

Computer Audio Hardware

Universal Audio – Apollo Twin X USB

DJ Production Technology (Hardware / Software)

DJ.Studio – DJ.Studio V2.0

Headphone / Earpiece Technology

Sennheiser – HD 490 PRO

Large Format Console Technology

AMS Neve – Genesys Black G3D

Microphone Preamplifiers

Solid State Logic – PURE DRIVE OCTO

Microphones – Recording

Earthworks Audio – DM6 SeisMic Kick Drum Microphone

Microphones – Sound Reinforcement

Neumann – KK 104 U / KK 105 U

Musical Instrument Amplification & Effects

Universal Audio – UAFX Lion ’68 Super Lead Amp Emulator Pedal

Musical Instrument Hardware

Nord – Grand 2 Digital Stage Piano

Musical Instrument Software

Moog Music – Mariana Bass Synthesizer

Production Essentials

Genelec – 9320A SAM Reference Controller

Signal Processing Hardware

Rupert Neve Designs – Master Bus Transformer

Signal Processing Hardware (500 Series Modules)

Solid State Logic – B-Series Dynamics Module

Signal Processing Software (Dynamics / EQ / Utilities)

iZotope – RX 11 Audio Editor

Signal Processing Software (Effects)

Universal Audio – UAD Sound City Studios Plug‑In

Small Format Console Technology

Allen & Heath – CQ Series

Sound Reinforcement Loudspeakers

Meyer Sound – 2100-LFC

Studio Design Project

Scarlett Sound Studio (Nashville, TN) – Carl Tatz Design

Studio Monitors

ADAM Audio – A Series White Limited Edition

Wireless Technology

Shure – SLX-D Portable Digital Wireless Systems

Workstation Technology / Recording Devices

Avid – Pro Tools 2024