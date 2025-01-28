2025 TEC Award Winners Named

Anaheim, CA (January 27, 2025)—The NAMM Show always brings with it the annual TEC Awards, and this year was no different. Held Thursday, January 23, the event honored the companies that power the pro audio industry. Rock legend Jack White was presented with the 2025 NAMM Innovation Award and rewarded the crowd with multiple songs. Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jeff “Skunk” Baxter of Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers hosted.
The winners were:
Amplification Hardware / Studio & Sound Reinforcement
L-Acoustics – LA7.16
Audio Apps & Hardware / Peripherals for Smartphones & Tablets
Avid – Sibelius for Android & Chromebook
Audio Education Technology
Mix with the Masters – Mix with the Masters
Computer Audio Hardware
Universal Audio – Apollo Twin X USB
DJ Production Technology (Hardware / Software)
DJ.Studio – DJ.Studio V2.0
Headphone / Earpiece Technology
Sennheiser – HD 490 PRO
Large Format Console Technology
AMS Neve – Genesys Black G3D
Microphone Preamplifiers
Solid State Logic – PURE DRIVE OCTO
Microphones – Recording
Earthworks Audio – DM6 SeisMic Kick Drum Microphone
Microphones – Sound Reinforcement
Neumann – KK 104 U / KK 105 U
Musical Instrument Amplification & Effects
Universal Audio – UAFX Lion ’68 Super Lead Amp Emulator Pedal
Musical Instrument Hardware
Nord – Grand 2 Digital Stage Piano
Musical Instrument Software
Moog Music – Mariana Bass Synthesizer
Production Essentials
Genelec – 9320A SAM Reference Controller
Signal Processing Hardware
Rupert Neve Designs – Master Bus Transformer
Signal Processing Hardware (500 Series Modules)
Solid State Logic – B-Series Dynamics Module
Signal Processing Software (Dynamics / EQ / Utilities)
iZotope – RX 11 Audio Editor
Signal Processing Software (Effects)
Universal Audio – UAD Sound City Studios Plug‑In
Small Format Console Technology
Allen & Heath – CQ Series
Sound Reinforcement Loudspeakers
Meyer Sound – 2100-LFC
Studio Design Project
Scarlett Sound Studio (Nashville, TN) – Carl Tatz Design
Studio Monitors
ADAM Audio – A Series White Limited Edition
Wireless Technology
Shure – SLX-D Portable Digital Wireless Systems
Workstation Technology / Recording Devices
Avid – Pro Tools 2024