38th Annual TEC Award Nominations Announced

Anaheim, CA (November 18, 2022)—Finalists have been announced for the 38th Annual TEC Awards, taking place at the TEC Experience, a reception at the 2023 NAMM Show on Thursday, April 13, 2023. This year, 21 Technical Achievement categories and a Studio Design Project category will be honored.

Presented annually during The NAMM Show, the TEC Awards recognize the individuals, companies, and technical innovations behind the sound of recordings, live performances, films, television, video games, and multimedia.

At the ceremony, one artist will be presented with the Les Paul Innovation Award. The annual award honors musical artists whose work has exemplified the creative application of audio technology.

For invited members, voting in each category will begin on December 21 and end on March 1, 2023. Finalists from the 22 categories will be selected by industry professionals across major music, sound, and game audio associations, along with pro audio focused media groups.

The Nominees are:

AMPLIFICATION HARDWARE / STUDIO & SOUND REINFORCEMENT

Amphion Amp400.8; Avantone Pro CLA400; Crest Audio CPX-4; d&b audiotechnik D40; K-array Kommander; L-Acoustics LA7.A6i Amplified Controller

AUDIO APPS & HARDWARE / PERIPHERALS FOR SMARTPHONES & TABLETS

Apogee Control 2 for iOS; Flock Audio PATCH APP DX; JBL Performance Manager; Moog Music Animoog Z; Steinberg Cubasis 3.4; Universal Audio Volt 2 Audio Interface; Waves MyFOH

AUDIO EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY

Audio Test Kitchen – ATK Mobile; Audiomovers – Listento Plus; Berklee Press – Hip-Hop Production: Inside the Beats; iZotope – Are You Listening, Season 4 Video Series; Mix with the Masters – Mix with the Masters; Shure – Microphone Techniques for Recording Educational Booklet

COMPUTER AUDIO HARDWARE

Antelope Audio Galaxy 32 Synergy Core; Digital Audio Denmark Core 256; Flock Audio PATCH XT; Focusrite Clarett+ Series; Focusrite Vocaster; Neve 88M; Universal Audio Volt 276

CONSOLE TECHNOLOGY

Allen & Heath Avantis V1.2; DiGiCo SD12T Theatre Version; RØDE RØDECaster Pro II; Solid State Logic ORIGIN; Solid State Logic UC1 SSL Plug-in Controller; Waves CA3000-MX Commercial Audio Mixer

DJ PRODUCTION TECHNOLOGY (HARDWARE / SOFTWARE)

Numark NS4FX; Omnitronic TRM-422; Pioneer DJ DDJ Rev-7; Reloop Mixon 8 Pro; Roland SP-404MKII Creative Sampler and Effector

HEADPHONE / EARPIECE TECHNOLOGY

Audeze MM-500; Audio-Technica ATH-M50xMO; Austrian Audio Hi-X60 Headphones; Jerry Harvey Audio Sharona In-Ear Monitors; Neumann NDH 30 Headphones; Shure SRH840A Headphones; Ultimate Ears UE Live In-Ear Monitors

MICROPHONE PREAMPLIFIERS

AEA TRP500; Antelope Audio Discrete 8 Pro Synergy Core; Audient iD 44 Mk2; Daking Audio Mic Pre 4T; Focusrite Clarett+ OctoPre; Rupert Neve Designs 5025 Dual Shelford Mic Pre; sE Electronics DM2

MICROPHONES – RECORDING

AKG Ara; Austrian Audio CC8; Earthworks Audio ETHOS; Lewitt LCT 1040; Mojave Audio MA-37; Warm Audio WA-8000

MICROPHONES – SOUND REINFORCEMENT

Audio-Technica ATND1061; Austrian Audio OC707 True Condenser Vocal Microphone; Austrian Audio OD505 Active Dynamic Vocal Microphone; DPA 4055 Kick Drum Mic; Neumann Miniature Clip Mic System; Shure KSM11 Wireless

MUSICAL INSTRUMENT AMPLIFICATION & EFFECTS

Ampeg Micro VR Limited Edition White; BOSS Katana Bass Guitar Amplifiers; BOSS RE-202 Space Echo; Hotone Ampero II Stomp; Softube Marshall Murder One Lemmy Signature; Strymon Deco V.2; Strymon El Capistan V.2; Universal Audio UAFX Dream ’65 Reverb Amplifier

MUSICAL INSTRUMENT HARDWARE

Moog Music Mavis; Moog Music Etherwave Theremin; Nord Piano 5-88; Oberheim OB-X8 Analog Synthesizer; Robkoo Wind Synthesizer R1; Roland JUNO-X Programmable Polyphonic Synthesizer

MUSICAL INSTRUMENT SOFTWARE

EastWest Sounds Forbidden Planet; ILIO Andy Narell Steel Pans — The Ellie Mannette Collection; Roland Jupiter-4 Software Synthesizer; Sound Magic China Ensemble; Spectrasonics Omnisphere – Sonic Extensions; Universal Audio UAD Opal Morphing Synthesizer; Vienna Symphonic Library Synchron Brass; Vienna Symphonic Library Synchron Woodwinds

PRODUCTION ESSENTIALS

Genelec GLM V4.2 GRADE Report; Merging Technologies Ovation 10; Other World Computing OWC Flex iU4; Radial Engineering Power-1; Rational Acoustics SMAART 8.5 Audio Analysis Software; U-he and Bitwig CLAP

SIGNAL PROCESSING HARDWARE

Antelope Audio Synergy Core; Bettermaker Stereo Passive Equalizer; Black Lion Audio Auteur MK3; GC Audio Density Compressor; Line 6 DL4 MkII; Pultec MEQ-500 Jack Douglas Edition Midrange EQ; Rockruepel sidechain.one; Solid State Logic THE BUS+

SIGNAL PROCESSING SOFTWARE (DYNAMICS / EQ / UTILITIES)

Eventide SplitEQ; Softube Overstayer M-A-S; Sonarworks SoundID Reference Multichannel; Steinberg SpectraLayers 9; Universal Audio UAD Hitsville EQ Collection; Waves Nx Germano Studios New York; Waves SSL EV2 Channel

SIGNAL PROCESSING SOFTWARE (EFFECTS)

FabFilter Volcano 3; New Audio Technology Spatial Audio Designer; Roland JUNO-60 Chorus Software Effect; Softube Atlantis Dual Chambers; Solid State Logic X-Delay; Universal Audio UAD AMS DMX Digital Delay & Pitch Shifter

SOUND REINFORCEMENT LOUDSPEAKERS

Celestion CF1025BMB; d&b audiotechnik XSL-Series; DAS Audio LARA Line Array; EAW AC6 Column; Holoplot Immersive Matrix Array; JBL SRX900 Series; LD Systems MAILA Intelligent Array; Meyer Sound PANTHER

STUDIO MONITORS

Augspurger MX-65 MinimaX; Auratone Active 5C Super Sound Cube; Focal Solo6; Genelec 6040R Smart Active Loudspeaker; Neumann KH 750 AES67 Subwoofer; PreSonus Eris E5 BT

WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY

Audio-Technica 3000 Series IEM System; BOSS Waza-Air Bass; Carvin Audio IEM EM900 (500 MHz); Lectrosonics IFBlue; Sennheiser XS Wireless IEM

WORKSTATION TECHNOLOGY / RECORDING DEVICES

Merging Technologies Pyramix 14; PreSonus Studio One 5 Professional v.5.5; Steinberg Cubase 12; Steinberg Nuendo 12; Tracktion Waveform Pro 12; Universal Audio LUNA v1.2.5

STUDIO DESIGN PROJECT

Expanding Sky Studio – FM Design; Hermes Sound – Carl Tatz Design; MTSU – Middle Tennessee State University – Studios D and E – nonzero architecture; Rambling Rose Studio – Russ Berger Design Group; Spotify at Mateo – WSDG – Walters-Storyk Design Group; Warm Studios – Alex Otto – Otto System Works