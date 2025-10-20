52nd Daytime Emmy Awards Audio Winners Named

Winners for the 52nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards have been announced, including in the categories for audio and music.

Pasadena, CA (October 20, 2025)—The 52nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards were held on Friday, October 17, 2025, doling out 41 Emmy Awards for outstanding work in the world of daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, legal series and cooking shows. Hosted by Mario Lopez, the event took place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, CA.

This year’s edition included two categories for audio—“Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing” and “Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Sound”—as well as one for Outstanding Music Direction and Composition. The nominations for the various awards were announced in July.

And the winners were:

Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Sound Editing

The Kelly Clarkson Show/NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing

The Secret Lives of Animals/Apple TV+

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition

Secret Lives of Orangutans/Netflix