70th Annual Golden Reel Award Winners Announced

Los Angeles, CA (February 27, 2023)—The Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) handed out its 70th Annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards on Sunday, Feb. 26, recognizing outstanding achievement in sound editing in 17 categories including animation, television, feature films, computer entertainment and student work.

This year’s Golden Reel Awards ceremony was the first to be held in-person since the start of the pandemic, and at a new venue, L.A.’s Wilshire Ebell Theatre. Major awards went to All Quiet on the Western Front, The Banshees of Inisherin, Top Gun: Maverick and Elvis. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinnochio also added to its haul, having collected the PGA and Annie Awards the previous day.

The 2023 Golden Reel Award Sound Editorial winners are as follows:

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Animation

Love, Death & Robots: “In Vaulted Halls Entombed”

Supervising Sound Editor: Brad North MPSE

Foley Editor: Antony Zeller MPSE

Foley Artists: Zane Bruce, Lindsay Pepper

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Dialogue / ADR

The Crown: “Gunpowder”

Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Iain Eyre

Supervising ADR Editing: Matt Mewett

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Effects / Foley

Stranger Things: “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”

Supervising Sound Editors: William Files MPSE, Craig Henighan MPSE

Sound Editors: Angelo Palazzo MPSE, Ken McGill, Katie Halliday, Lee Gilmore MPSE, David Grimaldi, Chris Bonis

Foley Artist: Steve Baine

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Short Form

The Bear: “Review”

Supervising Sound Editor: Steve “Major” Giammaria

Sound Effects Editor: Jonathan Fuhrer

Dialogue Editor: Evan Benjamin

Foley Editor: Annie Taylor

Foley Artist: Leslie Bloome

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinnochio

Supervising Sound Editor: Scott Martin Gershin MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Masanobu “Tomi” Tomita, Andrew Vernon MPSE, Dan Gamache MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Dan Gamache MPSE

Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

Good Night Oppy

Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Mangini MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Dave Bach

Sound Designers: Tim Walston MPSE, Dave Whitehead MPSE, Mark Mangini MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature

All Quiet on the Western Front

Supervising Sound Editor: Frank Kruse

Sound Designer: Markus Stemler

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Alexander Buck

Supervising ADR Editors: Benjamin Hörbe, Alexander Buck

ADR Editors: Thomas Kalbér, Moritz Hoffmeister

Foley Editor: Kuen Il Song

Foley Artists: Carsten Richter, Daniel Weis

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR

The Banshees of Inisherin

Supervising Sound Editor: Joakim Sundström

Supervising ADR Editing: Simon Chase

Supervising Foley Editor: Rebecca Glover

Foley Artist: Julien Naudin

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley

Top Gun: Maverick

Supervising Sound Editors: Al Nelson, James Mather, Bjørn Ole Schroeder

Sound Designers: Christopher Boyes, Jed Loughran

Sound Effects Editors: Benjamin A. Burtt, Scott Guitteau, Rowan Watson, Qianbaihui Yang MPSE

Supervising Foley Editor: Luke Dunn Gielmuda

Foley Editors: Dmitri Makarov, David Mackie

Foley Artists: Jana Vance, Ronni Brown, John Roesch MPSE, Shelley Roden MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Animation

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Jessey Drake MPSE, Brad Meyer MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Xinyue Yu MPSE

Foley Editor: Carol Ma

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Documentary

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “Gloves Are Off”

Supervising Sound Editors: Steve Speed, Nick Fry

Sound Designer: James Evans

Sound Editor: Hugh Dwan

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Feature

Prey

Supervising Sound Editors: Chris Terhune, Will Files MPSE

Sound Designer: James Miller

Sound Effects Editors: Christopher Bonis, Diego Perez MPSE, Lee Gilmore MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jessie Anne Spence MPSE

Dialogue Editors: David Bach, Korey Pereira MPSE

Supervising Foley Editor: Annie Taylor

Foley Editors: Nick Seaman, Roni Pillischer

Foley Artists: Leslie Bloome, Shaun Brennan

2023 Golden Reel Award Music Editorial

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Long Form

Stranger Things: “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback”

Music Editors: Lena Glikson, David Klotz

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Short Form

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin: “Torschlusspanik”

Music Editor: Andres Locsey

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Documentary

Moonage Daydream

Supervising Music Editor: John Warhurst

Music Editor: Brett Morgan

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Feature Motion Picture

Elvis

Supervising Music Editor: Jamieson Shaw MPSE

Music Editor: Evan McHugh

Scoring Editor: Chris Barrett

2023 Golden Reel Award Game Editorial

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Dialogue / ADR

Immortality

Audio Directors: Kevin Senzaki MPSE, Priscilla Snow

Dialogue Editor: Diana Cha

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Game Music

God of War Ragnarök

Audio Directors: Peter Scaturro, Keith Leary

Supervising Music Editor: Sonia Coronado

Music Editors: Yuen Man Chung Kelvin, Glen Andrew Brown, Rob Goodson, Bill Hemstapat, Adam Kallibjian, Collin Lewis, Kory McMaster, Monty Mudd, Kye Sebastian Voce

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Effects / Foley

God of War Ragnarök

Audio Director: Frank Favre

Senior Audio Artists: Jeremy Rogers MPSE, Michael Kent, Alex Previty, Beau Anthony Jimenez, Bryan Higa, Justin E. Bell, Nick Tomassetti, Stephen Schappler, Aaron Sanchez, Ash Read, Dennis Bestafka, Derrick Espino, Jeshua Whitaker, Lewis Everest, Noburo Masuda, Tsubasa Ito, Samuel Justice, Csaba Wagner, Ben Minto, Chris Sweetman

Audio Artists: Andres Herrera, Chris Kokkinos MPSE, Danny Barboza, Danny Hey, Kei Matsuo MPSE, Koji Niikura, Lewis Barn, Maria Rascon, Presley Hynes, Prin Keerasuntonpong, Robert Castro, Satsuki Sato, TJ Schauer, Harry Cohen MPSE, Luke Hatton, Michael Leaning, Barney Oram, Zachary Quarles MPSE, Stefan Rutherford, Paul Stoughton, Joe Thom, Graham Donnelly, David Farmer MPSE, Eilam Hoffman, Jason W. Jennings, Bryan Jerden, Fred Pearson, Stephano Sanchinelli, Thomas C. Brewer MPSE, Tim Walston MPSE

Technical Sound Designers: Sean LaValle, Cameron Sonju, Daniel Ramos, Enoch Choi, Gavin Booth, Roy Lancaster, Charles Dworetz, Bradley Gurwin, Mallorie Lesher, Dave St. Jean, Klaudia Schaffer, Aaron Cendan, Ashton Faydenko, Jessie Chang, Skylar Chen

Audio Programmer: Stepan Boev

Foley Editors: Blake Collins, Jeff Gross, Alex Robson

Foley Artists: Joanna Fang, Dawn Fintor, Alicia Stevenson

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)

Brutal

National Film & Television School

Supervising Sound Editor: Dan Hibbert

Filmmaker Award

Jerry Bruckheimer

Career Achievement Award

Gwendolyn Yates Whittle