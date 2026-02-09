A-T Forms Audio-Technica Middle East

Dubai, UAE (February 9, 2026)—Audio-Technica has opened a new division, Audio-Technica Middle East, created with the intention of expanding the company’s presence in the Middle East’s Gult Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

The new office based in Dubai will be focused on providing service to commercial audio customers and end-users in what are increasingly important markets for the brand. Product advice, design input and after-sales support for projects across key markets including education, broadcast, hospitality, studio and live event sectors will be available to customers directly from the division and its partners.

The new business unit is led by longstanding associate John Dodson, and the team will also include Sales Director, Commercial Audio, ME Akhil Raphael, who joined the manufacturer in 2024.

Commenting on the launch, Dodson said, “Establishing a dedicated Audio-Technica presence in the GCC is a major milestone for the brand. This region has shown tremendous growth and potential and having a local team allows us to support our partners and customers more closely than ever before.”

Stephan Grawe, Managing Director Audio-Technica EMEA Sales Division also commented on the announcement, stating it “marks a decisive step forward for us in the region. With the establishment of a dedicated local organisation and a dedicated and passionate team, customers and partners in the GCC will be supported at an entirely new level.”