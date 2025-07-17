A-T Launches System Solutions YouTube Channel

Audio-Technica has launched its official System Solutions YouTube channel, aimed at system integrators and AV professionals.

Stow, OH (July 16, 2025)—Audio-Technica has launched its official System Solutions YouTube channel to serve the needs of system integrators and AV professionals across the commercial audio landscape.

The new channel will feature a range of informative content, including product overviews, installation tutorials, system configuration walkthroughs and expert insights, all tailored specifically to help integrators better understand, deploy and optimize Audio-Technica’s full suite of commercial audio solutions.

“This channel is an extension of our commitment to supporting the integration community,” said Mark Donovan, director of commercial applications, Audio-Technica U.S. “We want to empower professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to deliver high-performing, reliable audio systems that meet the diverse demands of today’s installations.”

As the official YouTube channel of Audio-Technica’s System Solutions, this new platform highlights the brand’s comprehensive range of wired microphones, wireless systems and conferencing products, all engineered for seamless integration, exceptional value and long-term reliability.

Examples of content currently include Presentation Audio Decisions Made Easy | Webinar, hosted by Mark Donovan and Dan Pelletier, Audio-Technica applications engineering manager, which provides a deep dive into presentation audio technologies, focusing on helping integrators and end users make informed decisions based on application needs.

In Wireless Systems: System 20 PRO | Overview, Donovan introduces the System 20 PRO digital wireless system.

Donovan walks through a real-world comparison of various microphone types used in commercial AV settings in Conferencing Audio: Engineered Sound Wireless vs ATND1061 | Overview, demonstrating how microphone choice significantly impacts audio quality.

For those who did not attend InfoComm 2025, Donovan gives an overview of what Audio-Technica showcased at the show in InfoComm 2025 Closing Thoughts.

The System Solutions channel will be regularly updated with new videos, ensuring integrators stay informed on best practices, product updates and system design strategies.