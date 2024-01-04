A-T Unveils System Solutions Test Lab

Audio-Technica has unveiled a new System Solutions Test Lab at its U.S. headquarters in Stow, OH.

Stow, OH (January 3, 2024)—Audio-Technica has unveiled a new System Solutions Test Lab at its U.S. headquarters in Stow, OH that supports analysis, development, testing, demonstration and troubleshooting of Audio-Technica’s commercial products.

Integration with Audio-Technica’s technology partners is a key part of this laboratory, to refine and demonstrate interoperability in real-world applications such as presentations, huddle rooms, classrooms, boardrooms and more. The lab is designed to serve as a network hub for consultants, integrators, end users and reps to experience A-T’s systems remotely (via conferencing apps), but the manufacturer says that visitors are also welcome to visit in person.

Mark Donovan, Audio-Technica applications engineering manager, professional markets, remarks, “Commercial products, especially for video conferencing, are best experienced from the far end as an end user will experience it. This is not possible by simply walking into an office and showing someone the physical hardware. They want to know how it will sound in real applications, including through Teams or Zoom or the conferencing application of their choice.

“And much more than a demo room to drive sales,” he continues, “this space gives us the opportunity to walk integrators through our hardware and software solutions before they get on site to install them, to increase their level of comfort and familiarity with these systems, as well as to remote-in to troubleshoot in real time if they are experiencing problems in the field. We welcome consultants and integrators to experience this facility in person, and to invite end users as well.”

The space, which measures 28.5 feet by 18.5 feet with an open ceiling, features data, power and audio drops located in strategic locations to support connections for devices in the ceiling, on the walls or on tables. The room is isolated, and the drywall is covered with sound absorption panels.

The data and audio feeds go to a 44-space equipment rack of audio, video and network devices. This allows the team to patch combinations of equipment together—not only from A-T, but also from other industry manufacturers—as they might be used in the field to both demonstrate functionality and to assist integrators in determining the most efficient way to configure the equipment.

Equipment represented includes preamps, mixers and DSP Audio-Technica, Biamp, Bose, Crestron, Symetrix, QSC and RME; Genelec and Xilica amplification and speakers; video gear from AVer, Samsung and Visionary Solutions; and Hewlett Packard and NETGEAR computer and network equipment.

System integrators interested in scheduling an Audio-Technica product demonstration should contact their Audio-Technica representative.