AES AVAR Conference Coming to Redmond, Wash.

New York, NY (August 10, 2022)—The fourth AES International Conference on Audio for Virtual and Augmented Reality (AVAR), the society’s gathering of Mixed Reality researchers, product developers and content creators, will be held at DigiPen Institute in Redmond, WA, August 15–17, 2022.

This latest installment of AVAR, held in partnership with pioneering brands including Meta’s Reality Labs Research, Brandenburg Labs, HEAD acoustics, Audioscenic and Microsoft, will educate attendees on the latest in industry-warping technologies and techniques addressing hot topics such as Head Related Transfer Function (HRTF) protocols, AR/VR/XR production workflows, and the latest implementations of immersive content for both utilitarian and entertainment purposes. Complete program and registration information is available online, including deep discounts for AES Members and AES Student Members.

One of the more complex facets of Virtual and Augmented Reality being examined at the AVAR Conference is the inclusion of the listener as part of the audio soundscape, often achieved by means of HRTF measurement and implementation. A closer look and listen at creating an even more impactful experience will be offered through sessions on HRTF personalization based on ear morphology, XR-based HRTF Measurements, and a Research Paper presentation by Nikhil Javeri of Embody on Machine Learning-based prediction of Personalized Head Related Transfer Functions based on video capture.

Bringing these new and enhanced realities into the tangible world in both practical and entertaining ways is also a popular topic at this year’s AVAR Conference. Examples include a Workshop on producing audio for Virtual Concerts and the Metaverse, research presentations on sound design for Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in learning environments, and the Workshop “Using 3D Audio to Augment the Museum Experience,” led by Kyla McMullen, Chenshen Lu and Armisha Roberts from the University of Florida, which will delve into some of the interactive and educational aspects of immersive audio experiences.

Another attendee-favorite component of AES events is the technology showcases and demonstrations from leading brands and innovators in the audio industry, offering insights and hands-on opportunities to check out the latest hardware and software offerings. The 2022 AVAR Conference will host demo rooms from sponsors Audioscenic, Brandenburg Labs, HEAD acoustics and Meta’s Reality Lab Research.

Details on registration, housing and venue information are available at the AES International Conference on Audio for Virtual and Augmented Reality event page.