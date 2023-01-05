AES to Receive Technical Grammy Award

New York, NY (January 5, 2023)—The Recording Academy, announcing its Special Merit Awards recipients, has revealed that the Audio Engineering Society (AES) is to receive a Technical Grammy Award during the Grammy Week celebration in February 2023.

A special invitation-only ceremony will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. With the presentation of this Technical Grammy, AES joins an elite list of previous recipients which includes such well-known names as Apple Computer, Inc., AMS Neve plc, JBL Professional, Royer Labs, Shure Incorporated, Sony/Philips, Solid State Logic, Universal Audio, WAVES Audio, Ltd., and Yamaha Corporation.

This Special Merit Award is presented by vote of the Producers & Engineers Wing Advisory Council and Chapter Committees, and ratification by the Recording Academy’s National Trustees to individuals and/or companies, organizations and institutions who have made contributions of outstanding technical significance to the recording field.

The Recording Academy’s Special Merit Awards recipients press release stated, “The Audio Engineering Society (AES) is the only professional society devoted exclusively to advancing audio technology. Founded in 1948 with the key goals of collecting, collating and disseminating knowledge of audio science and its application, AES facilitates communication and collaboration that unites audio engineers, creative artists, scientists, and students, with hundreds of local sections worldwide. 75 years on, AES’s members continue to set precedents and standards wherever sound and technology meet, from recording and entertainment to scientific research in emerging fields such as Spatial and Game Audio, Networking and Streaming, and Audio for Virtual and Augmented Reality.”

According to a statement from the society, “As it enters its 75th anniversary year, the AES is deeply grateful to the Recording Academy, the Producers & Engineers Wing Advisory Council and Chapter Committees for this exceptional recognition of its ongoing contributions to the science and art of audio.”

“Receiving this Technical Grammy Award is a tremendous honor for the Audio Engineering Society,” remarked AES President Bruce Olson. “I could not think of a better present to kick off 2023 as AES begins to celebrate its 75th anniversary.”