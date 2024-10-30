AIMS Board of Directors Begin New Term

Bothell, WA (October 30, 2024)—AIMS, the Alliance for IP Media Solutions, has announced the organization’s newly elected 2024-2025 board of directors, whose terms starts immediately.

AIMS’s chairman of the board Steve Reynolds (Imagine Communications), director Andreas Hilmer (Lawo AG), Lee Buchanan (Grass Valley) and Andrew Starks (Macnica) were re-elected to their positions. They are joined by newly elected board member Samuel Recine (Matrox Video). Terry Holton (Yamaha) departs the board as he begins his retirement.

“Terry’s contributions as a board member have been invaluable in helping us educate the broadcast and Pro AV markets on the importance of AV-over-IP, while developing the IPMX standard and positioning it for widespread adoption. We appreciate his efforts and wish him the best,” Reynolds said. “At the same time, we’re thrilled to welcome Samuel to the board. He has been instrumental to our success in promoting a common set of standards for IP media transport and will play an important role in the next phase of IPMX’s journey.”

Recine is the vice president of sales, Americas and Asia Pacific, for the AV/IT Group at Matrox Video, and currently serves as AIMS’ Pro AV Working Group chair. He joined Matrox in 1997 amidst the rise of PC-based standards and surging PC sales and has held a variety of commercial and product management roles during his tenure. Today, his focus is on contributing to the growth of performance media over IP markets.

AIMS is dedicated to the education, awareness and promotion of industry standards for the transmission of video, audio, and ancillary information over an IP infrastructure, as well as products based on those standards.