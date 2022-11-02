AIMS Expands Membership Access

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions, has expanded its membership access to individuals as well as to students and researchers.

Bothell, WA (November 2, 2022)—AIMS, the Alliance for IP Media Solutions, has expanded its membership access to individuals as well as to students and researchers.

The new membership level is open to individuals such as consultants, engineers and educators, including sole employees or sole proprietors of a corporation and individuals who do not formally represent any company within the media industry. Membership is also now available to students, researchers and others actively associated with an institution of higher education.

“AIMS Individual Membership expands access to the work we’re doing to promote adoption of IP-based media workflows across broadcast and Pro AV and gives the alliance the benefit of more diverse participation and perspective,” Steve Reynolds, board chairman, said. “We look forward to welcoming individual members to AIMS and to the valuable contributions these members will bring in helping to facilitate the shift toward standards-based IP media workflows.”

Annual dues for an AIMS individual membership are $175 U.S. Membership will be subject to approval by the AIMS board of directors.

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the education, awareness, and promotion of industry standards for the transmission of video, audio and ancillary information over an IP infrastructure, as well as products based on those standards.