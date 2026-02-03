AIMS Launches IPMX as Certifiable Standard at ISE 2026

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is rolling out the Internet Protocol Media Experience (IPMX) as a fully developed, certifiable networking standard at ISE 2026 in Spain today.

Bothell, WA (February 3, 2026)—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is rolling out the Internet Protocol Media Experience (IPMX) as a fully developed, certifiable networking standard at ISE 2026 in Spain today.

At the show, AIMS is highlighting the first wave of IPMX-compliant products, which successfully completed formal certification during the recent IPMX Product Testing and Certification Event held in Geneva, Switzerland.

“ISE 2026 marks a defining moment for IPMX, AIMS, and the Pro AV industry,” said Andrew Starks, board of directors member and marketing working group chair for AIMS. “After years of collaborative development and real-world testing, IPMX is launching at ISE as a certifiable and deployable technology, with products that have formally demonstrated interoperability and compliance. As certified products begin to enter the market, we’re excited about the year ahead as IPMX drives the evolution of AV-over-IP from proprietary implementations toward a truly open, innovative, and future-proof ecosystem.”

To complement the certified products on display at ISE 2026, AIMS will present a live IPMX demo in its booth, focusing on real-world IPMX deployments and practical implementation. The demonstration will highlight deploying and operating IPMX-based systems, showing how the standard is ready for use in pro AV environments today. Attendees will also be able to get a preview of the latest IPMX training initiatives that are in development for 2026 and beyond.

IPMX will also be featured in several partner kiosks within the AIMS booth. In these kiosks, member companies Packet Storm, Providius, Evertz, MegaPixel and Meinberg will demonstrate IPMX-based systems across a variety of real-world scenarios, including interoperability with SMPTE ST 2110, AES67, JPEG XS, Dante and more.

ISE 2026 will also serve as a milestone for AIMS itself, as the organization marks 10 years.

Created by AIMS in collaboration with VSF and AMWA, IPMX implements a standards-based approach based on SMPTE ST 2110, with features and capabilities that target the specific needs of the broadcast and pro AV industries.