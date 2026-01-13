Allen & Heath Ready for NAMM Show 2026

Anaheim, CA—Allen & Heath has announced its plans for the 2026 NAMM Show will include a display of the company’s product range along with a sizable schedule of training sessions.

At the Allen & Heath main booth, visitors can explore the company’s complete product range, from the ultra-compact CQ series through to the flagship dLive platform. All dLive consoles featured in the booth will be equipped with the next-gen RackUltra FX upgrade, enabling visitors to audition the new FX processing firsthand.

In another debut, Allen & Heath will present new Qu Sessions, a dedicated set of training sessions focused on the newly revamped Qu series. These classes are built around practical, real-world mixing scenarios and will cover useful tips for setting up a mix, techniques and workflows for house of worship mixing, and an overview of Qu’s newest features and improvements, giving attendees a path from first setup to show-ready results.

In a nearby room, Allen & Heath will once again serve as the official Live Sound Training partner for NAMM 2026, with a full slate of courses offered throughout the show led by a roster of special guests from the touring and production world. Sessions will feature Jake Hartsfield (FOH for Vulfpeck, Ben Rector and Cody Fry); Salim Akram (monitors for Billie Eilish); Mike Bangs (work with George Strait, Katy Perry and Nick Jonas); Sean Beaven (FOH for Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson and Slayer); and Drew Thornton (FOH for Billie Eilish, Teddy Swims and Maggie Rogers). From dLive certification and monitor mixing to vocal processing, worship mixing, console automation and advanced workflow strategies, attendees can learn directly from engineers putting those features into use on the road.

Beyond the convention floor, Allen & Heath will be powering the Hilton’s JAM Experience Stage, with a dLive FOH console and a dedicated Avantis monitor console.