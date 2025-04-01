American Music and Sound Set for NAB Show

American Music & Sound will have an all-new booth at the NAB Show, showcasing products from many of its associated brands.

Las Vegas, NV (April 1, 2025)—American Music & Sound (AM&S) will have an all-new booth at the NAB Show, showcasing numerous new and flagship products from many of its associated brands.

Among the products to be featured at booth #N2013 in the North Hall, is Allen & Heath’s SQ-Rack, a 48 channel / 36 bus compact rack-mountable digital mixer from the SQ series. With a variety of FX, signature DEEP processing, a high-resolution 96 kHz digital audio engine, along with expansion and control options, AM&S expects the SQ-Rack to be of interest to broadcast engineers. Allen & Heath will also be showcasing new workflow features from its flagship dLive digital mixers—additions such as the all-new RackUltra FX upgrade card, which brings together a collection of effects intended to go head-to-head with noted digital plugins on the market.

AM&S plans to also present a giveaway of Allen & Heath’s TEC Award-winning compact mixer, the CQ-12T, featuring gain and feedback assistance, 96 kHz audio, built-in FX, DCAs and Mute Groups, rotary and soft controls, and paired apps for active and versatile mixing. For more details on the giveaway, NAB attendees should visit the AM&S booth during exhibit hours.

Meanwhile, another AM&S brand, CAD Audio, plans to present the WX100, a 2.4 GHz XLR wireless adapter designed for wired microphones, featuring phantom power capabilities for condenser mics, making any wired microphone wireless. Other new additions to the CAD lineup this year include the WX1000GN, a wireless goose-neck microphone; the WX1000HW, a wireless headset microphone; the WX19, a wireless earpiece microphone; and the GX18VP, a goose-neck microphone with multiple continuous and strong pickup patterns.

Hi-Fi audio manufacturer Lake People will also showcase its newest products, the G103D4 DANTE and the G101 Headphone pre-amps. The G101 delivers pre-amplification for headphones ranging from 8-600 ohms, with an added Pre-Gain function for level adjustment and multiple connection options. The G103D4 is aimed entirely at functionality with DANTE networks, with DANTE 4/4 input and two independent stereo headphone amplifiers with independent control. The headphone pre-amp is designed to drive any headphone from low to high impedance and with low or high sensitivity, and to adapt to DANTE networking signals.

Attendees are encouraged to check out their booth in the North Hall, #N2013.