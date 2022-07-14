Amphion Loudspeakers Opens New HQ

Kuopio, Finland (July 14, 2022)—Studio monitor manufacturer Amphion Loudspeakers has opened its new headquarters in Kuopio, Finland. The 19,000-square-foot facility includes an increase in manufacturing and stock space, purpose-designed R&D rooms, and demo areas for the brand’s home and studio lines of monitoring. The company characterized its new space as “a major upgrade from Amphion’s previous offices”—a move that was deemed necessary as the company faced increased demand for its speakers and power amplifiers.

Initially founded in 1998 as a home loudspeaker manufacturer before launching its studio monitor line in 2014, Amphion’s users include Grammy-winning producers such as Finneas O’Connell, Jacquire King, and Mike Dean, and mix engineers like Mitch McCarthy, Josh Gudwin and Damien Lewis. The increases in business led Amphion’s leadership to reimagine its facilities to better represent the scope and capabilities of its product lines, and by extension the needs of its growing customer base.

“The move to a new facility gives Amphion a solid foundation for the future,” said Amphion Founder and CEO Anssi Hyvönen. “We took this major step with confidence; growth during the past years shows that our innovative ideas have become accepted and our products are in daily use by world’s leading sound engineers and artists. It feels great to inform our customers that delivery for standard products will be immediate, as doubling of space has already allowed us to increase our raw material and ready-made stocks”