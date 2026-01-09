AMPS 2026 Film Sound Award Nominees Named

The Association of Motion Picture Sound (AMPS) has revealed the nominees for its final four 2025 Excellence in Sound categories.

London, UK (January 9, 2026)—The Association of Motion Picture Sound (AMPS) has named its nominees for the Excellence in Sound for a Feature Film Award 2026.

Now in their 13th year, the AMPS awards celebrate excellence and dedication across five categories: Feature Films, Television Dramas, Factual Films, Production Audio Products and Post-Production Audio Products.

The AMPS Award for Excellence in Sound for a Feature Film recognizes outstanding contributions by film sound professionals whose work brings cinematic storytelling to life through the creative and technical power of sound.

This year’s nominees are:

F1

FRANKENSTEIN

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE – THE FINAL RECKONING

SINNERS

WARFARE

The Award honors the collaborative efforts of The Production Sound Mixer, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor, Supervising Sound Editor or Sound Designer, and Re-recording Mixer. The Production Sound Mixer may nominate a Key First Assistant Sound, recognizing exceptional teamwork and ensuring all critical contributors are acknowledged.

The AMPS Awards have a strong track record of identifying future BAFTA and Academy Award winners. Last year, Dune: Part Two, recipient of the 2025 AMPS Feature Film Sound Award, continued this tradition. Over the past 12 years, AMPS Feature Film Sound recipients have gone on to secure the BAFTA Award on 11 occasions and the Academy Award eight times.