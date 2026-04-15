AMPS Winners for TV and Film Sound, Audio Technology Named

The UK’s Association of Motion Picture Sound (AMPS) has named the winners of its 13th Annual AMPS Awards.

London, UK (April 15, 2024)—The UK’s Association of Motion Picture Sound (AMPS) has named the winners of its 13th Annual AMPS Awards, honoring outstanding achievement in Television Drama, Factual Film and Audio Technology.

The awards were presented at the University of Greenwich by AMPS chair George Foulgham and vice chair Kate Davis. This year’s winners were:

EXCELLENCE IN SOUND FOR A TELEVISION DRAMA

Winner: Netflix’s Adolescence Episode 1 (Kiff McManus AMPS, Rob Entwistle AMPS, Kyle Pickford AMPS, Michele Woods AMPS, James Drake, Jules Woods AMPS)

The nominees were: Black Mirror (Netflix), Silo (Apple TV) and Slow Horses (Apple TV).

EXCELLENCE IN SOUND FOR A FACTUAL FILM

Winner: Ocean with David Attenborough (National Geographic/Disney+) (Ellie Williams AMPS, George Fry, Roy Noy, Graham Wild).

The nominees were: 7/7: The London Bombings (BBC), Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe (Apple TV), Michael Palin in Venezuela (Channel 5) and Top Guns: Inside the RAF (Channel 4).

EXCELLENCE IN A PRODUCTION HARDWARE OR SOFTWARE AUDIO PRODUCT

Winner: Radius – Radius Mini-Alto

The nominees were: Ambient – LockitBT; AudioRoot – eSMART DUO power distributor; Audio Wireless – DT1 Digitally Tuned In-Line Antenna Booster; Sound Devices – Astral HH Microphone.

EXCELLENCE IN A POST-PRODUCTION HARDWARE OR SOFTWARE AUDIO PRODUCT

Winner: Introspecter – Introspector Orion SFX

The nominees were: Acon Digital – Extract:Dialogue 2; AiAudio Software – DX Assist; Soundminer Inc – Soundminer v6.2 Pro; Source Elements – Source-Connect 4.

Apple TV and Netflix lead this year’s nominations with three each, followed by BBC, Channel 4, Channel 5, and National Geographic/Disney+ with one nomination each. The two categories representing Product Excellence featured a range of nominations covering most aspects of the modern film sound workflow,

On behalf of the Adolescence team, Kiff McManus said, “We’re very proud to win this award. All of the nominees were superb and there was nothing you could fault. We were lucky this time, the director pushed us so hard that we were forced to take it to another level.”

On behalf of the Ocean with David Attenborough team, sound recordist Ellie Williams noted, “I am absolutely bowled over! It wasn’t just me, it was a whole load of recordists and some people in post as well, very much a team effort. It’s always wonderful to be part of David Attenborough’s films and this one has really spoken to the whole world in terms of ocean conservation. It’s really special to have a tiny part in that, and very fitting in the year of David’s 100th birthday.”