ATC Owner and Founder Billy Woodman Passes

Aston Down, UK (August 10, 2022)—British loudspeaker manufacturer ATC Loudspeaker Technology has announced the death of owner and founder Billy Woodman.

According to a statement from the manufacturer, Billy Woodman passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on July 21, 2022, aged 76. “His principals, philosophies, and absolute commitment to engineering excellence spanned almost five decades, creating the bedrock upon which ATC is built,” the statement read. “Under his leadership and guiding hand, ATC has continued to grow and succeed as a family business with Will Woodman, his son, as managing director supported by fellow director and lifelong friend Bob Polley.”

“Billy was an extraordinary man — not only gifted as an engineer, but also as a jazz pianist and restorer of vintage cars,” the statement continued. “As a true gentleman, Billy led his life with courage, kindness, and generosity, and he leaves a remarkable and inspirational legacy. His loss is profoundly felt by his family, friends, and the entire ATC family that he created.”