Audient Opens L.A. Showroom

Burbank, CA (September 29, 2025)—U.K.-based audio manufacturer Audient has put down a stake in the U.S., opening its first North American showroom in Los Angeles, at CenterStaging’s artist relations compound in Burbank.

The new space will provide engineers, producers and artists with opportunities to get hands-on with the company’s offerings, such as the ASP4816-HE console, Oria Atmos interface and monitoring solutions and numerous Audient interfaces.

The new Audient space has been designed as a fully functional, acoustically treated studio environment that can handle personal demonstrations or larger workshops. The facility also provides personalized support from a dedicated Audient specialist on site. This expansion is made possible through Audient’s partnership with Korg USA, the exclusive U.S. distributor of Audient products.

“Opening our own dedicated space in L.A. is a milestone for Audient here in the U.S.,” said Tim Jones, U.S. market representative for Audient. “As a working engineer myself, I know how hard it can be to make decisions on pro audio gear without getting some quality hands-on time with it. I’m excited to connect directly with fellow creatives and help them discover how Audient can support their workflow and elevate their sound, all within a space purpose-built for critical listening.”