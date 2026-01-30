Audinate Marks 20 years of Dante Networking

Audinate Group is marking the 20th anniversary of its Dante AVoIP platform, which was first developed to simplify digital audio networking.

Portland, OR (January 30, 2026)—Audinate Group is marking the 20th anniversary this year of its Dante AVoIP platform, which was originally developed to simplify the complexity of digital audio networking.

“Twenty years ago, Dante didn’t just solve a technical challenge; it redefined what was possible for AV,” said Aidan Williams, Audinate’s CEO. “What began as a better way to move high-quality audio reliably and easily over IP has become a platform that underpins today’s AV systems. This milestone validates our vision, the sustained collaboration of our partners, and the depth and commitment of the global Dante community.”

Some of the developer’s milestones include:

2006: Dante is introduced to the market.

2008: Dolby Lake Processor becomes first Dante-enabled device.

2010: Dante Virtual Soundcard brings Dante to computers.

2012: Yamaha, Focusrite, Shure, Harman and Allen & Heath adopt Dante.

2014: Yamaha CL Series becomes first console with Dante built in.

2016: Dante Certification Program builds global audio networking community.

2017: Dante Domain Manager introduced.

2018: Dante AVIO Adapters launched.

2019: Dante AV extends Dante’s powers to networked video.

2020: Dante wins Technology & Engineering Emmy award.

2023: Audinate manufactures and ships more than 1,000,000 Dante devices, a company record.

2024: Dante Director enables remote management of Dante devices from any manufacturer.

2025: Dante AVIO Adapters for the installation market introduced

Today, Audinate reports, Dante powers millions of devices from hundreds of manufacturers, enabling interoperability across products and applications, and it has become a cornerstone technology for organizations seeking future-ready AV infrastructures.

Looking ahead, the company states that it remains focused on advancing the Dante platform to support emerging use cases, including cloud workflows, enhanced security and deeper integration across IT and AV environments.