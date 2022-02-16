Audio-Technica Canada Opens New Headquarters

St-Hubert, Canada (February 16, 2022)—Audio-Technica Canada has expanded its operations with the grand opening of its new headquarters in St-Hubert, Quebec. The new spaces provides the company with an open floor plan, conferencing capabilities and room to put a range of products on display.

The 3120-square-foot facility sits on the first floor of a newly constructed office complex in St-Hubert, in the Greater Montreal area. A total of nine full-time employees will be based there, including sales, marketing, artist relations, product specialist, logistics, accounting, customer service and executive personnel (with additional members of the A-T Canada team based in Stow, Ohio).

A fully-outfitted boardroom will host internal company meetings as well as conferences with major vendors, artist endorsers and other key business relationships. A common area is decorated with traditional Japanese art, reflecting the company’s Japanese roots and mirroring the aesthetic of the company’s corporate headquarters in Machida, Tokyo.

Kenji Yamabe, Audio-Technica Canada general manager, noted, “Audio-Technica has been expanding in Canada in every conceivable way, and the completion of our new office is an important step toward the next phase of business growth. We are seizing the opportunity to further strengthen our market penetration and foster new relationships with dealers, system integrators and all manner of end-users. Our newly opened headquarters in St-Hubert will serve as the base of operations for our expanding enterprise and we will be able to optimize work efficiency at this facility, to the benefit of our clients. We look forward to continuing to serve new and existing customers from our new home.”