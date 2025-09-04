Audio-Technica Unveils Technica Base Online

Stow, OH (September 4, 2025)—Audio-Technica has launched a new online technical resource center, Technica Base, providing system integrators, consultants and professional AV specialists with A-T commercial audio product information.

Technica Base offers technical product information, relevant downloads, and other resources to support the specification and deployment of Audio-Technica solutions for commercial audio applications, for accessing information in the integrator’s office or out in the field at a job site.

Technica Base serves up-to-date information on A-T solutions, including documents on each product, technical specifications, software and firmware downloads, high-res images, videos and more. Product information on Technica Base is organized by Wired Products, Wireless Products, and Products by Line (Engineered Sound, UniPoint, ProPoint). Additional System Solution Links include Software & Firmware (Download current software and firmware), Strategic Alliances and Partnerships (complete listing of third-party partners), Case Studies (examples of real-world applications of A-T solutions) and System Solution Territory Contacts.

“Audio-Technica has long delivered a comprehensive communication experience for our wide range of audio products through our primary website,” stated Peter Baker, director, marketing communications. “However, we recognize that our System Solutions channel partners need faster access to essential information—without the inclusion of end-user communications. To meet this need, the site will be updated on a regular basis with new information as it becomes available.”