Audiotonix Acquires DPA, Wisycom and Austrian Audio

Pro audio conglomerate Audiotonix triples down on mics and RF with the acquisition of three top brands in those fields: DPA, Wisycom and Austrian Audio.

Chessington, UK (February 2, 2026)—Pro-audio conglomerate Audiotonix will acquire the interrelated microphone and wireless brands DPA Microphones, Wisycom and Austrian Audio.

It’s been a complicated few years for the three acquired companies—while each continued to produce well-received products, there has been a complex web of ownerships among them.

Founded in 1992s by former Brüel & Kjær employees, Denmark-based DPA Microphones has long been a major name in mics, with its products used in variety of markets, most notably live sound, theatre, film and installation. Wisycom, meanwhile, is respected for its wireless RF technologies, used in broadcast, touring and more. Austrian Audio, created in 2017 by former AKG employees, quickly made a name for itself with its high-end studio and live mics, headphones, content creation tools and more.

In December 2013, DPA was acquired by private equity firm Riverside, which in turn sold the microphone manufacturer in January 2019 to Italian pro-audio conglomerate RCF Group. In May, 2023, Milan, Italy-based independent holding company Palladio Holding acquired DPA from RCF Group—which Palladio had alreadt been a minority shareholder in since 2017 (as part of the sale, RCF retained a small stake in DPA). Palladio Holding managing partner Nicola Iorio told pehub.com at the time, “Our goal is to continue to invest in the company [DPA] to develop the business even further and take it to the next level.”

That didn’t take long. Prior to buying DPA, in November 2022, Palladio acquired a majority stake in Wisycom, and in June 2024, DPA and Wisycom entered a strategic alliance in the U.S., aiming to consolidate operations. Less than a year later, at the NAMM Show in January 2025, DPA announced it had acquired Austrian Audio, with DPA Microphones CEO Kalle Hvidt Nielsen stating at the time, “I know that together we can deliver increasingly innovative products and further enhance the service for our customers, which will elevate both brands to new heights.”

Their new owner, Audiotonix, has proven to be a safe harbor for many top-line pro-audio brands in recent times, as it acquired much of its brand portfolio—Allen & Heath, Calrec, DiGiCo, DiGiGrid, Fourier Audio, Group One Limited, Harrison, JH Audio, KLANG:technologies, Slate Digital, Solid State Logic, Sonible and Sound Devices—in the last five years.

The triple-brand acquisition is expected to strengthen Audiotonix’s presence in a number of product categories and markets, as CEO James Gordon alluded to in a press statement: “With the development work we have been investing in with Sound Devices, it makes technological sense to add Wisycom to the team. The next logical step is to move closer to the performer with microphones, and DPA as a premium brand is the ultimate choice. Austrian Audio, with their decades of microphone and headset design experience, have immense potential and will help complement our existing and future portfolio. We always aim to work with brands that add value for our customers, and the future potential of this trio as part of Audiotonix is not hard to imagine.”

Kalle Hvidt Nielsen, CEO at DPA Microphones, concurred, adding, “The synergy across the brands enhances the group’s capacity to deliver substantial advantages to all professional customers who demand the best. I look forward to more collaboration and moving the state-of-the-art forward in new verticals.”