Augspurger Trademark Dispute Gets Resolved

A trademark dispute over the use of the name Augspurger in relation to pro audio has been resolved.

Hanover, MA (October 2, 2024)—A trademark dispute over the use of the name Augspurger in relation to pro audio has been resolved. Hanover, MA-based Professional Audio Design (PAD) and studio and speaker designer George Augspurger have jointly announced that litigation has been resolved and PAD owns the Augspurger trademark.

PAD has manufactured and sold its Augspurger Monitors brand for more than 20 years, but the company’s announcement of the legal resolution noted that “in recent years, certain third parties questioned the authenticity of PAD’s premier speaker brand, which resulted in litigation.” With the issue now resolved, PAD founder Dave Malekpour commented, “I am proud to continue PAD’s legacy of designing, building, and servicing the world’s finest speaker systems: Augspurger Monitors.”

Professional Audio Design Inc (PAD) is a pro-audio retailer and studio design group providing studio design, systems integration and technical services. The company launched its Augspurger Monitors brand in the early 2000s, and the speakers have since been used by the likes of Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Alicia Keys.

Meanwhile, George Augspurger is a pioneering audio engineer who began working at JBL in 1958, ultimately establishing the division that became JBL Professional. With the dawn of the Seventies, he left the manufacturer to found Perception Inc., his own consulting office, and has since gone on to design multitudes of recording facilities and gear. Augspurger Monitors of Hanover, MA is not affiliated with George Augspurger or Perception, Inc.