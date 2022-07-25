Auro-3D Acquired by Private Equity Firm

Mol, Belgium (July 25, 2022)—Private equity firm Saffelberg Investments has acquired the assets of immersive sound technology company Auro-3D, which was launched in 2010 by Wilfried Van Baelen, who conceived the Auro-3D format as an end-to-end solution for all audio markets.

A new holding company, NewAuro BV, will retain the development team of immersive sound software specialists and support existing customers. Major brands in the sound industry have reportedly expressed an interest in developing partnerships with Auro-3D, both on the technology and content side. Existing Auro-3D platforms and tools will be further developed, in audio coding, audio rendering and upmixing. The launch of Auro-Cx, a next generation audio codec for streaming, is expected.

The team will be headed by CEO Rudy Van Duppen and CTO Bert Van Daele, who combine 20 years of experience with the Auro-3D Technology. The board of directors will comprise Saffelberg’s director Luc Osselaer, as well as industry veteran Wiebo Vaartjes, former executive vice president and CEO of Philips Lifestyle Entertainment.

“Auro 3D’s technological edge, highly specialized staff, strong intellectual property and excellent track record with world leading audio brands was the deciding factor for us to make a pivotal investment”, Osselaer says. “We feel that Auro 3D’s proven software platforms will shape the future of natural immersive sound.”