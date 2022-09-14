Avid Makes Appointment to Drive Subs, Expand Music Market

Avid has appointed David Toomey to the role of senior vice president and general manager of audio and music solutions.

Burlington, MA (September 14, 2022)—Avid has appointed music and media technology executive David Toomey to the role of senior vice president and general manager of audio and music solutions to help accelerate the company’s subscription business and music market expansion.

According to a statement from Avid, Toomey was selected for his background in operations leadership of subscription businesses, digital commerce platforms and digital go-to-market strategies, making major contributions to leading music recording labels, technology providers and their clients across the media & entertainment and music industries.

Toomey joins Avid following six years with creative software tools and digital experiences provider Adobe Inc., most recently serving as senior practice director for media and entertainment and telco markets. Previously, serving as senior vice president of operations for Warner Music Group, Toomey led operations for hundreds of global recording artist brand websites and artist ecommerce sites. Earlier, as Sony Music Entertainment’s vice president of international marketing, he devised and ran global marketing campaigns for numerous marquee recording artist brands including Celine Dion, John Mayer, Wyclef Jean and others.

As part of this executive transition, former audio and music solutions general manager Dana Ruzicka has moved on from Avid after many years of dedicated service.

Jeff Rosica, Avid’s CEO and president, said, “Avid has a clear vision to do more to enrich the lives of audio professionals and aspiring music creators who are working hard at home, in studios and on the road to realize their goals and earn the recognition they deserve. Surrounding our core competency in media creation and media management technology with David’s crucial digital go-to-market skills, plus his innate knowledge of the music industry, will let Avid go further and go faster to empower more creators and accelerate the company’s strategic growth plans for our Audio and Music Solutions business area.”