AVIXA to Champion Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at InfoComm 2023

Fairfax, VA (June 2, 2023)—At InfoComm 2023, which is being held June 10-16 in Orlando, Fla., AVIXA will continue its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

“AVIXA is very proud of the work we are doing with the AV community to bring discussions on DEI out in the open and support programs that are making a positive impact,” said David Labuskes, Chief Executive Officer of AVIXA. “We want everyone to feel welcome to this exciting industry, because everyone deserves to belong and for their story to be heard.”

It is critical that the environment where InfoComm is being hosted is inclusive, he added. “Laws that adversely affect women, LGBTQ+, Black, Latino, Asian, Indigenous, disabled persons and others are not in line with AVIXA’s values. Orange County, Florida, the home for InfoComm 2023, shares our dedication to DEI and takes deliberate action to support diverse communities.”

In 2021, AVIXA began the “pass the mic” initiative, where speakers are asked to include and support colleagues to present sessions at InfoComm to amplify more diverse voices and points of view. This program is yielding positive results—the InfoComm 2023 current speaker lineup is 26 percent female or non-binary and 25 percent minorities.

InfoComm 2023 will also present sessions on how organizations can go beyond conversations about race and take action for racial and gender equity, and the importance of leadership being purposeful about implementing DEI practices. For example, “Diversity & Equity in the Modern Workplace: Intentional Leadership” will feature industry DEI experts sharing experiences and success stories on how belonging is a powerful sentiment that needs to be understood by leaders and ingrained into an organization’s DNA.

A discussion, “An Ethical Revolution in Tech: Creating DEI Accountability and Psychologically Safe Workplaces,” will bring together a cross- section of the industry to share insights for change at every level. From the perspectives of workplace leadership, management allyship or passionate outspoken employee perspective, this session will provide real-world examples.

The annual AVIXA Women’s Council Breakfast will feature keynote speaker Dr. Tarika Barrett, CEO of Girls Who Code. Dr. Barrett will shine a light on the transformative power of learning spaces where women can collaborate to problem-solve, innovate, and envision themselves as leaders and equals in their fields