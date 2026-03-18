Barco Acquires Focal, Naim Audio

Kortrijk, Belgium (March 18, 2026)—Barco has announced it will acquire VerVent Audio Holding, the parent company of French studio monitor and headphone manufacturer Focal and British Hi-Fi manufacturer Naim Audio. The move is in line with Barco’s plans to expand into becoming a fully integrated audiovisual solutions provider.

In a statement, Barco estimated the enterprise value of the acquisition to be roughly €135 million ($155 million US), and the transaction will be financed with Barco’s own funds. VerVent, headquartered in Saint-Étienne, France, reportedly generates annual revenues of around €110 million and will be integrated into Barco’s Entertainment division.

The statement noted, “Barco intends to support the company’s ongoing strategic plan, which focuses on high-end premium audio positioning, a technology upgrade towards digital, active and connected products, portfolio rationalization and leveraging its sales network, including consumer channels and brand licensing.”

VerVent’s portfolio variously includes premium loudspeakers, immersive and active audio solutions, headphones, studio monitors and automotive and yachting OEM systems, along with a growing custom installation and home theatre offering.

An Steegen, CEO of Barco, noted, “By welcoming VerVent and its iconic Focal and Naim brands into the Barco family, we accelerate our strategy to deliver fully integrated solutions where image and sound reinforce each other seamlessly. Building on our leadership in visualization, we go all-in on Entertainment. The addition of high-fidelity audio strengthens the overall experience of our offering across high-end residential and broader consumer/home entertainment environments, as well as in professional markets.”