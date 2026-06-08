Best of Show Awards at InfoComm Deadline Extended to Friday!

Answering industry demand, the new and final deadline to enter Mix's Best of Show Awards for InfoComm is Friday, June 12, 2026!

Las Vegas, NV—Due to industry demand, the deadline to enter new products in Mix’s Best of Show awards for InfoComm 2026 has been extended. The new—and very FINAL—deadline is 11:59 PM on Friday, June 12.

InfoComm brings together manufacturers from all corners of the AV industry, and Future’s many brands serving the marketplace, including Mix, are involved in the Awards to provide expert guidance to how the winners in each market segment are chosen. The awards provide an opportunity for businesses to be publicized in front of hundreds of thousands of relevant industry professionals.

While there may be thousands of products introduced at InfoComm, the Best of Show Awards allow companies to make their products stand out above other launches. To enter, they submit their offerings for consideration by an esteemed panel of judges from the participating media brands, including Sound & Video Contractor, AV Technology, Digital Signage, Mix, Tech & Learning, ITPro and Installation.

Click here for more details on the awards including FAQs, benefits for entering, how the nomination process works, and more details on which brand to enter into. Be sure to enter today!