Best of Show Awards at ISE 2025 Launched

Future’s Best of Show awards at ISE 2025 is now up and running, with the entry deadline set for January 17, 2025.

Barcelona, Spain (November 5, 2024)—Future’s Best of Show awards at ISE 2025 is now up and running, with the entry deadline set for January 17, 2025.

The Best of Show at ISE 2025 awards will recognize standout, innovative AV products and solutions exhibited on the show floor in Barcelona from February 4–February 7, 2025. Manufacturers can choose from nine different tech publications for the awards, including Installation, AV Technology, Sound & Video Contractor, TVBEurope, Digital Signage, Mix, Residential Systems, Systems Contractor News and Tech&Learning.

The awards provide Future’s pro AV and media technology audiences with a unique insight into the technology and solutions being showcased at the largest and most important European trade show on the calendar.

Future provides dedicated editorial coverage for all entrants in a dedicated digital awards guide, distributed to brands’ audiences after the 2025 ISE event, and award winners additionally receive a suite of marketing assets to promote a product if selected, including a fully licensed winner’s badge.

The winning entries will be announced during the 2025 show, as all winners will be presented with a trophy at the show noting their achievements, to be presented on the penultimate day of ISE.

For more information about this year’s categories, and to enter your products and solutions for consideration, visit our official awards site.